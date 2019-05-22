US Forecast

US Forecast for Thursday, May 23, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;72;54;71;57;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;9;68%;86%;3

Albuquerque, NM;77;51;71;44;Increasingly windy;NNW;21;25%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;63;46;59;45;A p.m. shower or two;SE;8;59%;74%;4

Asheville, NC;80;64;83;62;Partly sunny;WNW;6;67%;26%;11

Atlanta, GA;91;69;90;69;Sunlit and very warm;S;5;56%;7%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;69;59;70;67;Inc. clouds;SSW;15;73%;64%;8

Austin, TX;92;74;90;73;Low clouds breaking;SE;13;61%;44%;11

Baltimore, MD;75;62;84;71;A p.m. thunderstorm;W;5;60%;78%;8

Baton Rouge, LA;92;74;91;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;8;63%;9%;12

Billings, MT;57;41;56;43;Spotty showers;ENE;9;59%;83%;2

Birmingham, AL;90;66;91;70;Sunny and hot;SSE;5;52%;7%;11

Bismarck, ND;49;41;61;46;Mostly cloudy, cool;SE;7;61%;81%;3

Boise, ID;61;47;68;48;Cloudy;NE;7;49%;44%;4

Boston, MA;67;53;70;60;Partly sunny;SSW;11;56%;73%;5

Bridgeport, CT;73;56;68;61;Variable cloudiness;SW;9;70%;75%;3

Buffalo, NY;69;59;70;50;A heavy thunderstorm;W;14;81%;60%;4

Burlington, VT;68;51;72;55;A heavy thunderstorm;S;11;55%;91%;5

Caribou, ME;55;41;68;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;49%;68%;9

Casper, WY;40;29;43;34;Cloudy with a shower;WNW;17;94%;82%;3

Charleston, SC;86;71;85;70;Partly sunny;S;7;67%;5%;11

Charleston, WV;89;66;87;67;Periods of sun, warm;SW;7;60%;44%;8

Charlotte, NC;81;69;89;69;Warmer with some sun;SW;7;62%;25%;11

Cheyenne, WY;43;30;41;32;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;10;93%;80%;3

Chicago, IL;81;63;73;53;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;11;50%;17%;10

Cleveland, OH;72;64;73;55;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;17;78%;60%;5

Columbia, SC;91;71;92;69;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;60%;25%;11

Columbus, OH;82;66;83;58;A p.m. t-storm;NW;12;70%;57%;7

Concord, NH;70;47;73;55;Partly sunny;S;6;56%;75%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;73;88;72;Low clouds breaking;SSE;19;64%;57%;7

Denver, CO;49;37;48;37;A shower or two;WSW;7;93%;66%;5

Des Moines, IA;71;49;72;60;Mostly cloudy;E;6;57%;60%;8

Detroit, MI;68;62;79;52;Showers and t-storms;WNW;14;61%;62%;8

Dodge City, KS;72;51;71;55;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;21;82%;85%;3

Duluth, MN;44;42;57;41;Partly sunny;ENE;10;62%;72%;5

El Paso, TX;91;62;85;59;Blowing dust;NW;17;17%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;72;52;67;48;Partly sunny;WSW;7;44%;44%;4

Fargo, ND;52;44;62;48;Some sun;SE;8;69%;84%;5

Grand Junction, CO;58;44;56;40;Spotty showers;SSE;14;74%;83%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;79;63;72;48;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;15;56%;16%;10

Hartford, CT;73;53;68;61;Turning cloudy;SSW;9;66%;72%;4

Helena, MT;58;40;62;40;Spotty showers;ENE;9;44%;70%;3

Honolulu, HI;88;73;88;74;Periods of sunshine;ENE;7;60%;37%;7

Houston, TX;90;77;89;75;Some sun returning;SE;10;70%;32%;9

Indianapolis, IN;78;68;82;63;A t-storm in spots;NW;11;68%;51%;9

Jackson, MS;91;70;90;69;Warm with sunshine;S;6;63%;9%;11

Jacksonville, FL;90;71;86;68;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;8;66%;2%;12

Juneau, AK;65;46;57;44;A couple of showers;SSE;8;75%;83%;3

Kansas City, MO;79;58;76;69;Mostly cloudy, humid;ESE;6;68%;38%;3

Knoxville, TN;91;66;90;66;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;58%;14%;11

Las Vegas, NV;65;51;70;56;Clouds and sun, cool;S;11;47%;37%;6

Lexington, KY;87;68;86;67;Partly sunny;WSW;10;62%;35%;11

Little Rock, AR;87;71;89;69;Sunshine and warm;SSE;7;61%;8%;11

Long Beach, CA;69;57;65;56;A shower or two;SW;8;68%;65%;4

Los Angeles, CA;68;56;65;54;A shower or two;S;6;63%;65%;4

Louisville, KY;84;70;88;68;A t-storm around;WSW;10;62%;48%;11

Madison, WI;77;53;72;51;Partly sunny;N;10;55%;59%;10

Memphis, TN;90;73;90;69;Mostly sunny;S;9;61%;11%;11

Miami, FL;87;78;86;77;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;59%;30%;12

Milwaukee, WI;80;58;72;49;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;52%;27%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;62;50;65;50;Nice with some sun;NE;12;58%;68%;6

Mobile, AL;86;72;90;72;Sunshine and hot;SSE;6;66%;8%;12

Montgomery, AL;88;66;89;68;Sunny and very warm;SE;4;57%;8%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;35;32;47;34;Windy with a shower;SSE;29;82%;86%;4

Nashville, TN;90;69;92;66;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;8;53%;22%;11

New Orleans, LA;90;75;89;74;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;66%;29%;12

New York, NY;75;59;74;63;A morning shower;SW;8;64%;82%;3

Newark, NJ;76;59;77;63;Spotty a.m. showers;SW;7;63%;86%;3

Norfolk, VA;71;59;87;72;Warmer with some sun;SSW;9;54%;36%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;80;70;83;70;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;73%;44%;4

Olympia, WA;75;50;78;50;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;61%;34%;8

Omaha, NE;71;48;71;61;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;58%;71%;6

Orlando, FL;90;71;89;69;Mostly sunny;E;11;57%;3%;12

Philadelphia, PA;76;59;82;67;More clouds than sun;SW;9;60%;66%;4

Phoenix, AZ;75;58;78;61;Partly sunny, cool;NNE;6;32%;5%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;80;65;81;58;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;10;68%;62%;5

Portland, ME;64;48;60;52;Clouds and sun;S;9;67%;78%;5

Portland, OR;73;51;78;51;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;62%;35%;9

Providence, RI;72;51;67;59;Periods of sun;SSW;9;59%;78%;5

Raleigh, NC;83;63;89;69;Some sun, more humid;SSW;7;63%;53%;9

Reno, NV;59;45;62;43;Spotty showers;WNW;7;51%;72%;5

Richmond, VA;78;59;89;72;Humid and warmer;SW;9;59%;44%;11

Roswell, NM;92;54;91;53;Blowing dust;NW;19;17%;21%;12

Sacramento, CA;77;55;78;55;Clouds and sun, cool;S;5;53%;35%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;54;45;56;47;Showers/thunderstorm;SSE;8;67%;87%;4

San Antonio, TX;93;77;92;75;Clouds breaking;SE;13;70%;33%;11

San Diego, CA;64;59;66;56;A shower or two;W;8;66%;60%;5

San Francisco, CA;66;55;67;55;Partly sunny;SW;8;67%;4%;11

Savannah, GA;89;72;87;68;Partly sunny;SSE;7;66%;25%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;53;77;53;Mostly sunny;SW;6;60%;43%;8

Sioux Falls, SD;58;44;64;54;Mostly cloudy;E;7;68%;72%;3

Spokane, WA;73;48;78;51;Periods of sun, nice;N;5;30%;33%;9

Springfield, IL;82;66;80;66;A t-storm in spots;E;6;72%;55%;10

St. Louis, MO;86;68;84;68;A shower or t-storm;SE;6;72%;64%;8

Tampa, FL;92;70;92;69;Mostly sunny;E;8;61%;3%;12

Toledo, OH;71;62;79;51;A morning t-storm;WNW;12;69%;58%;10

Tucson, AZ;78;54;77;54;Periods of sun, cool;NNE;6;31%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;85;72;87;72;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;11;73%;34%;3

Vero Beach, FL;86;70;85;69;Partly sunny, breezy;E;15;64%;27%;12

Washington, DC;76;61;86;71;A p.m. thunderstorm;WSW;7;66%;78%;10

Wichita, KS;75;63;78;67;A severe t-storm;S;11;85%;86%;3

Wilmington, DE;75;59;79;66;More clouds than sun;SW;10;67%;66%;4

