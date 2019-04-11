US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;53;38;58;54;Cloudy and breezy;S;13;51%;89%;2
Albuquerque, NM;56;36;52;37;Partly sunny;NNE;7;40%;64%;6
Anchorage, AK;49;38;48;31;A little a.m. rain;SE;5;71%;83%;1
Asheville, NC;74;60;73;58;A shower or t-storm;S;9;72%;73%;5
Atlanta, GA;81;65;79;61;Some sun, a t-storm;SSE;7;63%;66%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;48;44;61;54;Morning mist, cloudy;S;13;84%;91%;2
Austin, TX;87;52;85;64;Mostly sunny;E;5;45%;72%;10
Baltimore, MD;62;53;72;62;More clouds than sun;SSE;13;62%;80%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;85;65;81;69;Partly sunny;ESE;7;73%;44%;5
Billings, MT;44;28;48;30;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;45%;15%;4
Birmingham, AL;84;64;73;62;A shower or t-storm;ESE;6;76%;80%;4
Bismarck, ND;34;28;40;23;Snow to flurries;NNW;16;55%;77%;3
Boise, ID;54;37;57;36;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;61%;33%;3
Boston, MA;53;40;52;50;Increasing clouds;SSW;9;53%;100%;4
Bridgeport, CT;49;38;55;53;Cloudy;S;11;68%;95%;2
Buffalo, NY;45;41;65;44;A little p.m. rain;SSW;17;68%;74%;2
Burlington, VT;47;31;58;52;A little p.m. rain;S;14;50%;84%;3
Caribou, ME;45;27;48;38;A passing shower;S;4;52%;79%;5
Casper, WY;31;18;38;19;Partly sunny, cold;ENE;6;59%;36%;4
Charleston, SC;77;68;78;68;Showers around;SE;10;76%;84%;6
Charleston, WV;87;64;78;55;Showers and t-storms;SW;9;58%;66%;2
Charlotte, NC;81;63;77;65;A shower or t-storm;SSE;8;69%;90%;4
Cheyenne, WY;31;16;34;21;A little p.m. snow;N;8;61%;79%;3
Chicago, IL;53;46;53;38;Cloudy and breezy;WSW;21;55%;27%;3
Cleveland, OH;59;56;67;47;Showers and t-storms;SW;21;66%;64%;3
Columbia, SC;84;67;82;66;A shower or t-storm;SSE;8;69%;82%;7
Columbus, OH;79;63;67;44;Showers and t-storms;SW;14;60%;64%;6
Concord, NH;51;28;51;47;Increasing clouds;S;6;58%;78%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;70;49;75;55;Mostly sunny;ENE;13;37%;71%;9
Denver, CO;39;24;43;27;Sunny intervals;ENE;7;66%;65%;4
Des Moines, IA;58;32;44;29;Cloudy and chilly;W;22;53%;39%;2
Detroit, MI;48;43;64;42;A little a.m. rain;WSW;15;64%;71%;6
Dodge City, KS;41;25;57;30;Sunshine and cool;ENE;9;42%;28%;8
Duluth, MN;32;27;36;28;Cold with snow;W;11;74%;87%;1
El Paso, TX;69;48;65;47;Mostly sunny, cool;WSW;9;23%;28%;10
Fairbanks, AK;55;33;53;35;Periods of sun;W;6;41%;68%;2
Fargo, ND;32;27;33;24;Snow at times, cold;NW;17;91%;75%;1
Grand Junction, CO;50;30;54;32;A shower or two;NNE;7;44%;60%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;48;44;55;37;Cloudy and windy;WSW;18;65%;56%;2
Hartford, CT;55;39;54;52;Increasing clouds;S;7;66%;98%;4
Helena, MT;50;29;47;29;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;58%;53%;2
Honolulu, HI;85;71;84;72;A shower or two;ENE;19;63%;87%;11
Houston, TX;79;62;84;69;A t-storm around;ESE;8;59%;55%;10
Indianapolis, IN;80;53;64;43;Cooler;SW;14;53%;39%;7
Jackson, MS;85;58;78;64;A p.m. t-storm;SE;4;70%;84%;5
Jacksonville, FL;82;69;85;69;A passing shower;SE;9;66%;62%;9
Juneau, AK;50;38;47;33;A little rain;E;11;81%;78%;1
Kansas City, MO;56;34;56;37;Mostly cloudy;NW;15;39%;17%;6
Knoxville, TN;82;64;76;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;10;63%;80%;4
Las Vegas, NV;70;52;71;52;Clouds and sun;N;10;25%;40%;8
Lexington, KY;84;60;70;50;A little a.m. rain;SSW;14;58%;76%;7
Little Rock, AR;78;45;72;52;Mostly sunny;NE;6;48%;65%;8
Long Beach, CA;72;59;76;57;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;39%;1%;9
Los Angeles, CA;75;56;75;56;Partly sunny, breezy;ESE;15;43%;2%;9
Louisville, KY;85;60;71;47;Cooler;SW;12;47%;64%;7
Madison, WI;42;37;44;32;Cloudy and chilly;WSW;14;67%;43%;2
Memphis, TN;80;53;72;55;Not as warm;NE;5;46%;66%;8
Miami, FL;84;74;84;77;A passing shower;E;9;62%;73%;11
Milwaukee, WI;45;41;50;35;Cloudy and breezy;WSW;22;49%;36%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;33;31;38;29;A bit of snow;WSW;11;79%;78%;1
Mobile, AL;79;67;80;68;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;74%;52%;8
Montgomery, AL;83;61;77;62;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;70%;64%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;21;16;37;33;Very windy;SSW;39;68%;90%;3
Nashville, TN;86;59;75;54;Not as warm;NE;6;54%;73%;6
New Orleans, LA;83;69;80;71;Clouds and sun;ESE;10;72%;44%;5
New York, NY;54;45;61;57;Mainly cloudy;S;12;63%;88%;2
Newark, NJ;53;43;63;57;Morning mist, cloudy;S;10;63%;91%;2
Norfolk, VA;64;59;77;63;Breezy with some sun;SSE;15;60%;66%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;59;37;64;45;Mostly sunny;NE;10;43%;47%;8
Olympia, WA;53;43;59;41;Partly sunny, milder;SW;4;70%;44%;3
Omaha, NE;53;31;44;30;Mostly cloudy;W;20;52%;36%;2
Orlando, FL;86;70;90;72;Lots of sun, warm;SE;8;60%;25%;10
Philadelphia, PA;59;47;72;59;Warmer, morning mist;S;11;56%;86%;2
Phoenix, AZ;78;60;74;56;Partly sunny;NNE;6;23%;44%;7
Pittsburgh, PA;72;58;71;51;Showers and t-storms;SW;15;67%;67%;2
Portland, ME;49;34;46;42;Turning out cloudy;S;8;64%;70%;4
Portland, OR;53;47;59;44;Partial sunshine;WSW;4;73%;44%;4
Providence, RI;54;36;52;49;Turning cloudy;S;7;56%;100%;4
Raleigh, NC;80;60;74;65;Partly sunny;SSE;11;72%;74%;4
Reno, NV;53;33;56;33;Mostly cloudy, cool;NNW;5;43%;2%;5
Richmond, VA;76;58;75;63;More clouds than sun;S;10;60%;72%;3
Roswell, NM;68;40;67;43;Nice with some sun;N;11;21%;68%;8
Sacramento, CA;68;47;74;46;Mostly sunny;WNW;12;45%;1%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;46;35;49;35;Rain/snow showers;SE;8;73%;72%;2
San Antonio, TX;85;49;87;66;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;7;27%;76%;10
San Diego, CA;68;58;70;55;Partly sunny;S;8;58%;25%;9
San Francisco, CA;60;51;67;51;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;61%;2%;8
Savannah, GA;81;67;82;68;A shower;SE;9;74%;60%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;47;58;46;Pleasant and milder;SSW;7;66%;44%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;34;25;36;23;Mostly cloudy, cold;W;19;82%;53%;2
Spokane, WA;55;37;57;40;A passing shower;S;4;62%;66%;3
Springfield, IL;74;40;56;35;Windy and cooler;W;21;48%;20%;4
St. Louis, MO;79;44;62;42;Partly sunny, cooler;W;15;44%;27%;7
Tampa, FL;85;68;88;70;Mostly sunny, humid;N;6;66%;14%;10
Toledo, OH;49;47;65;42;A little a.m. rain;WSW;17;63%;69%;6
Tucson, AZ;73;52;66;46;A shower or two;SW;7;31%;59%;3
Tulsa, OK;61;38;64;46;Mostly sunny;NE;7;45%;33%;8
Vero Beach, FL;84;69;86;73;Mostly sunny;SE;11;68%;39%;10
Washington, DC;65;54;74;62;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;14;63%;83%;3
Wichita, KS;48;32;59;40;Partly sunny, cool;NE;11;44%;29%;8
Wilmington, DE;59;46;70;59;Warmer, morning mist;S;12;62%;87%;2
