US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;45;32;53;46;Variable cloudiness;SSE;9;69%;57%;2
Albuquerque, NM;51;31;46;30;Mainly cloudy;NNE;10;49%;70%;3
Anchorage, AK;39;31;41;30;Bit of rain, snow;SE;11;69%;68%;1
Asheville, NC;63;50;63;59;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;69%;82%;3
Atlanta, GA;70;58;71;61;Cloudy and breezy;SSW;17;70%;70%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;45;39;49;47;Clouds and sun;S;12;78%;58%;3
Austin, TX;79;55;73;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;37%;10%;7
Baltimore, MD;55;44;65;58;Partly sunny;S;10;56%;49%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;80;70;80;54;Thunderstorms;NNW;11;80%;94%;2
Billings, MT;36;21;38;23;Partly sunny, cold;SW;8;61%;5%;4
Birmingham, AL;75;65;74;55;A severe t-storm;SW;19;76%;90%;1
Bismarck, ND;33;26;33;18;Strong winds;NNW;26;72%;58%;1
Boise, ID;45;23;47;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;E;5;48%;0%;4
Boston, MA;41;32;52;44;Partly sunny;S;7;61%;56%;3
Bridgeport, CT;45;35;52;44;Decreasing clouds;S;6;65%;28%;3
Buffalo, NY;48;39;57;47;A bit of rain;S;20;65%;94%;1
Burlington, VT;38;33;51;46;Cloudy and mild;S;10;62%;65%;1
Caribou, ME;41;18;42;32;Cloudy;SSE;4;63%;58%;1
Casper, WY;27;17;31;10;A bit of a.m. snow;SW;10;66%;55%;3
Charleston, SC;68;57;73;62;Partly sunny;SSE;7;65%;5%;5
Charleston, WV;70;52;76;58;Increasing clouds;S;16;57%;72%;5
Charlotte, NC;69;50;73;62;Increasing clouds;S;8;58%;50%;3
Cheyenne, WY;29;18;28;12;A bit of a.m. snow;WNW;27;57%;61%;3
Chicago, IL;56;52;66;38;A shower or t-storm;SW;25;64%;66%;4
Cleveland, OH;55;47;60;46;Brief showers;S;25;72%;88%;1
Columbia, SC;73;51;78;62;Variable cloudiness;SSE;7;57%;21%;3
Columbus, OH;59;51;69;45;A severe t-storm;SSW;23;73%;86%;2
Concord, NH;40;28;48;38;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;3;70%;19%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;52;64;38;Mostly sunny;NNW;15;41%;11%;6
Denver, CO;37;25;34;17;Winds subsiding;S;19;58%;25%;4
Des Moines, IA;54;44;45;27;A little a.m. rain;WNW;25;78%;65%;1
Detroit, MI;46;42;63;43;Showers and t-storms;WSW;21;76%;90%;2
Dodge City, KS;53;31;41;24;Rain and snow shower;NW;35;60%;46%;1
Duluth, MN;38;37;41;27;Rain and drizzle;NNW;13;91%;68%;1
El Paso, TX;59;39;59;38;Sunny;ENE;12;26%;0%;7
Fairbanks, AK;31;16;36;15;Partly sunny;E;7;55%;14%;2
Fargo, ND;33;29;32;21;Very windy, snow;NNW;31;91%;75%;1
Grand Junction, CO;43;30;42;24;A little snow;NW;8;55%;56%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;49;46;66;39;A shower or t-storm;SW;20;72%;73%;3
Hartford, CT;48;33;53;44;Decreasing clouds;S;6;62%;49%;4
Helena, MT;33;10;32;14;Partly sunny, cold;SSE;4;68%;1%;4
Honolulu, HI;83;67;84;67;Sunshine and nice;ENE;10;62%;30%;9
Houston, TX;79;65;75;50;A t-storm in spots;N;15;46%;49%;4
Indianapolis, IN;70;56;70;39;Very windy;WSW;27;72%;70%;2
Jackson, MS;77;68;78;46;Thunderstorms;W;12;81%;74%;2
Jacksonville, FL;74;62;79;63;Partly sunny, nice;SE;10;65%;5%;7
Juneau, AK;44;34;43;36;A touch of rain;E;12;84%;85%;1
Kansas City, MO;63;42;44;32;Very windy;WNW;32;59%;65%;1
Knoxville, TN;70;53;75;55;Cloudy and breezy;SSW;19;58%;75%;1
Las Vegas, NV;58;40;60;41;Sunny, but cool;N;9;24%;0%;5
Lexington, KY;70;57;73;45;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;21;73%;87%;1
Little Rock, AR;66;59;70;40;Mostly sunny, windy;WNW;22;44%;27%;5
Long Beach, CA;67;48;71;48;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;27%;1%;6
Los Angeles, CA;71;49;70;51;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;5;34%;2%;6
Louisville, KY;72;58;75;44;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;24;68%;72%;2
Madison, WI;50;48;59;34;A shower or t-storm;WSW;14;73%;73%;3
Memphis, TN;70;64;72;41;Thunderstorms;W;21;70%;70%;4
Miami, FL;80;73;81;72;Sun and some clouds;E;13;66%;29%;5
Milwaukee, WI;49;47;59;37;A shower or t-storm;SW;21;66%;73%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;43;38;43;27;Rain and drizzle;NNW;17;84%;79%;1
Mobile, AL;73;67;75;61;Thunderstorms;S;14;89%;88%;2
Montgomery, AL;74;63;74;60;A p.m. t-storm;S;11;80%;86%;2
Mt. Washington, NH;21;18;36;34;Very windy;S;41;79%;25%;1
Nashville, TN;75;64;77;46;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;21;73%;75%;1
New Orleans, LA;79;70;80;58;Thunderstorms;SSW;15;81%;89%;2
New York, NY;49;41;55;49;Decreasing clouds;S;14;54%;57%;3
Newark, NJ;49;38;57;50;Decreasing clouds;S;11;55%;58%;3
Norfolk, VA;58;41;70;57;Warmer;S;8;54%;16%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;68;41;54;31;Windy and cooler;NW;27;47%;11%;4
Olympia, WA;52;32;56;31;Partly sunny;W;3;66%;8%;2
Omaha, NE;56;40;41;28;Very windy, rain;NW;29;72%;78%;1
Orlando, FL;80;65;84;64;Partly sunny;SE;10;56%;5%;7
Philadelphia, PA;53;41;63;54;Decreasing clouds;S;11;51%;62%;3
Phoenix, AZ;65;42;64;47;Sunny, but cool;NNE;5;28%;0%;6
Pittsburgh, PA;60;45;71;56;An afternoon shower;S;18;53%;87%;2
Portland, ME;39;31;42;38;Sun and clouds;S;7;71%;30%;4
Portland, OR;51;34;57;36;Partly sunny;ENE;6;65%;6%;2
Providence, RI;44;32;52;42;Decreasing clouds;S;8;57%;42%;3
Raleigh, NC;67;45;75;60;More clouds than sun;S;8;56%;26%;4
Reno, NV;43;23;47;27;Mostly sunny, cold;SE;6;41%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;63;45;70;60;Variable cloudiness;S;10;52%;27%;4
Roswell, NM;62;32;54;29;Partly sunny;ENE;15;38%;3%;6
Sacramento, CA;63;36;63;41;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;53%;1%;5
Salt Lake City, UT;37;31;41;25;Cold with some sun;ESE;7;61%;11%;5
San Antonio, TX;83;57;76;48;Partly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;32%;8%;7
San Diego, CA;65;50;70;50;Sunshine and nice;NE;7;44%;1%;6
San Francisco, CA;60;44;60;45;Partly sunny;NW;6;60%;1%;5
Savannah, GA;72;60;77;61;Clouds and sun;S;9;67%;6%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;39;55;40;Periods of sun;NNE;5;56%;13%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;43;34;36;25;Very windy;NNW;25;78%;77%;1
Spokane, WA;40;24;42;24;Partly sunny;SE;3;69%;7%;4
Springfield, IL;62;56;63;34;Very windy;WSW;32;67%;64%;4
St. Louis, MO;67;58;67;37;Very windy;WSW;27;52%;26%;5
Tampa, FL;83;63;85;66;Partly sunny;ESE;8;65%;4%;7
Toledo, OH;53;47;65;42;Severe thunderstorms;W;21;83%;84%;2
Tucson, AZ;59;36;60;39;Sunny, but cool;NNE;6;34%;0%;6
Tulsa, OK;70;45;56;32;Windy and cooler;NW;23;50%;18%;3
Vero Beach, FL;80;67;81;62;Partial sunshine;ESE;14;60%;8%;6
Washington, DC;60;46;70;60;Partly sunny;SSW;10;55%;58%;4
Wichita, KS;66;38;45;28;Very windy;NW;30;60%;64%;1
Wilmington, DE;53;40;62;53;Partly sunny;S;12;58%;69%;4
