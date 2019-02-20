US Forecast
US Forecast for Wednesday, February 20, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;26;10;30;26;A little p.m. snow;SE;6;49%;87%;3
Albuquerque, NM;35;19;42;25;Very cold;E;8;41%;12%;5
Anchorage, AK;28;10;25;19;A bit of p.m. snow;NNE;5;74%;92%;0
Asheville, NC;39;33;43;43;Rain and drizzle;SE;8;92%;95%;1
Atlanta, GA;47;39;51;50;Rain and drizzle;SE;7;99%;84%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;40;29;35;34;A little wintry mix;ESE;10;77%;89%;1
Austin, TX;44;36;68;41;Decreasing clouds;E;3;47%;32%;5
Baltimore, MD;42;30;33;32;A little icy mix;NNE;5;81%;94%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;60;58;71;58;Rain and a t-storm;N;9;89%;91%;1
Billings, MT;24;7;26;11;Mostly cloudy, cold;W;9;58%;73%;1
Birmingham, AL;47;46;66;55;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;11;90%;93%;1
Bismarck, ND;5;4;18;1;A little snow, cold;WNW;5;84%;64%;1
Boise, ID;34;28;37;22;A bit of snow;E;8;72%;81%;1
Boston, MA;32;18;33;30;Increasing clouds;S;6;39%;77%;3
Bridgeport, CT;34;19;31;29;Afternoon snow;ESE;6;56%;95%;1
Buffalo, NY;24;15;36;33;An icy mix;S;10;62%;94%;1
Burlington, VT;20;4;28;24;Increasing clouds;SSE;6;53%;65%;3
Caribou, ME;12;-5;16;1;Lots of sun, cold;SSW;6;49%;76%;3
Casper, WY;20;6;25;4;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;19;51%;16%;4
Charleston, SC;53;50;67;61;Periods of rain;ESE;7;78%;84%;1
Charleston, WV;41;36;51;44;Rain;S;9;81%;94%;1
Charlotte, NC;42;35;41;40;Rain and drizzle;SSW;6;85%;81%;1
Cheyenne, WY;18;7;28;7;Mostly sunny;W;15;41%;8%;4
Chicago, IL;33;27;37;26;A little icy mix;WSW;14;84%;74%;1
Cleveland, OH;30;25;42;35;A little wintry mix;SW;16;80%;85%;1
Columbia, SC;46;41;50;46;Rain and drizzle;SE;6;89%;67%;1
Columbus, OH;34;29;44;33;A little wintry mix;SW;12;86%;86%;1
Concord, NH;26;6;30;23;Turning cloudy;SSE;3;49%;63%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;43;32;58;37;Partly sunny;SSE;9;62%;14%;4
Denver, CO;22;9;34;13;Not as cold;WSW;7;39%;10%;4
Des Moines, IA;20;20;33;10;A little snow;W;13;83%;66%;1
Detroit, MI;30;18;37;34;Snow, then ice;SW;12;83%;85%;1
Dodge City, KS;25;14;41;22;Not as cold;SSE;8;69%;20%;3
Duluth, MN;19;9;24;16;Cold with snow;N;12;89%;92%;1
El Paso, TX;46;31;53;33;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;26%;0%;5
Fairbanks, AK;18;-2;16;4;Partly sunny;NNE;5;68%;31%;1
Fargo, ND;9;5;21;6;A little snow;WNW;8;84%;83%;1
Grand Junction, CO;31;14;32;22;Partly sunny, cold;NNE;6;57%;78%;3
Grand Rapids, MI;30;20;37;30;An icy mix;SW;14;80%;86%;1
Hartford, CT;32;17;33;27;Afternoon snow;SE;5;46%;94%;3
Helena, MT;16;7;22;11;A bit of snow;WNW;4;72%;86%;1
Honolulu, HI;79;64;81;65;Partly sunny;N;3;67%;32%;7
Houston, TX;51;49;67;51;Decreasing clouds;NE;7;64%;66%;3
Indianapolis, IN;35;30;44;29;Rain and drizzle;WSW;10;89%;69%;1
Jackson, MS;51;50;66;47;Rain and a t-storm;N;7;92%;91%;1
Jacksonville, FL;67;60;79;66;Warmer with a shower;SSE;8;80%;81%;3
Juneau, AK;39;23;38;24;Mostly sunny;ENE;3;72%;53%;2
Kansas City, MO;31;29;38;21;Clouds breaking;SW;10;74%;28%;2
Knoxville, TN;42;39;58;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;6;81%;95%;1
Las Vegas, NV;47;31;49;36;Partly sunny, cold;SW;9;37%;75%;3
Lexington, KY;39;35;56;37;Rain;WSW;8;88%;96%;1
Little Rock, AR;38;37;56;34;Decreasing clouds;SSW;6;67%;30%;2
Long Beach, CA;58;41;60;45;Partly sunny, cool;W;8;54%;44%;3
Los Angeles, CA;60;41;57;43;Partly sunny, cool;W;6;56%;44%;4
Louisville, KY;41;36;57;36;Periods of rain;W;9;82%;77%;1
Madison, WI;26;18;35;21;Snow;WSW;11;80%;84%;1
Memphis, TN;43;40;56;36;Milder, morning rain;WNW;8;81%;69%;2
Miami, FL;82;77;83;74;Partly sunny;ESE;15;65%;79%;4
Milwaukee, WI;30;25;37;25;Breezy with snow;WSW;16;80%;91%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;23;14;29;13;Snow;WSW;10;86%;84%;1
Mobile, AL;64;61;75;67;A t-storm in spots;S;12;91%;77%;1
Montgomery, AL;52;50;69;63;A p.m. shower or two;SSW;8;87%;83%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;-9;-13;11;9;Very windy;SSE;37;66%;65%;3
Nashville, TN;41;39;62;39;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;10;89%;93%;1
New Orleans, LA;69;66;77;64;Rain and a t-storm;N;13;86%;87%;1
New York, NY;36;26;32;31;Afternoon snow;E;6;56%;96%;1
Newark, NJ;36;23;29;28;Afternoon snow;ESE;6;62%;100%;1
Norfolk, VA;42;35;50;48;Rain and drizzle;SSW;10;69%;81%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;30;24;47;30;Partly sunny;E;9;62%;10%;4
Olympia, WA;42;31;42;27;Rain/snow showers;ENE;5;84%;75%;1
Omaha, NE;22;20;28;7;A bit of a.m. snow;WSW;10;78%;79%;1
Orlando, FL;86;68;85;68;Partly sunny;SE;12;69%;56%;3
Philadelphia, PA;38;27;33;33;Snow and sleet;E;6;69%;94%;1
Phoenix, AZ;57;35;57;48;Partly sunny, cool;S;5;35%;64%;4
Pittsburgh, PA;33;26;41;38;Wintry mix to rain;SSE;10;78%;94%;1
Portland, ME;28;12;30;27;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;42%;65%;3
Portland, OR;45;36;46;29;Spotty showers;N;5;76%;84%;1
Providence, RI;34;16;33;29;Turning cloudy, cold;SSE;5;39%;74%;3
Raleigh, NC;45;34;39;39;Rain and drizzle;SW;8;87%;93%;1
Reno, NV;36;24;35;19;Cloudy, p.m. snow;NW;9;64%;87%;1
Richmond, VA;45;31;36;36;Ice changing to rain;WSW;6;84%;90%;1
Roswell, NM;39;22;55;24;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;27%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;54;38;54;36;A little p.m. rain;NNW;6;62%;82%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;27;23;35;21;A bit of p.m. snow;E;14;57%;66%;1
San Antonio, TX;49;40;70;44;Decreasing clouds;E;5;39%;12%;5
San Diego, CA;63;44;59;52;Partly sunny, cool;W;9;63%;73%;3
San Francisco, CA;55;46;54;41;A little p.m. rain;NNW;15;65%;69%;2
Savannah, GA;59;48;71;65;A little a.m. rain;S;6;84%;84%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;42;36;44;31;Rain/snow showers;E;7;79%;74%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;17;15;23;4;A little snow, cold;W;9;82%;78%;1
Spokane, WA;27;19;33;16;A bit of snow;NNE;3;78%;63%;1
Springfield, IL;33;30;41;24;Misty in the morning;WSW;12;88%;46%;1
St. Louis, MO;36;32;46;28;Mostly cloudy;W;8;77%;31%;1
Tampa, FL;85;69;85;66;Partly sunny;S;9;74%;42%;3
Toledo, OH;31;23;40;32;Snow, then ice;WSW;9;90%;83%;1
Tucson, AZ;51;28;56;40;Sunshine and cold;SSE;5;37%;17%;5
Tulsa, OK;38;29;46;29;Partly sunny;NE;7;68%;7%;4
Vero Beach, FL;84;71;83;67;Partly sunny;SSE;15;70%;64%;3
Washington, DC;43;31;33;32;Ice, then rain;NW;6;80%;94%;1
Wichita, KS;32;23;35;21;Turning sunny, cold;S;9;80%;16%;4
Wilmington, DE;40;28;31;30;Snow, some ice late;ESE;7;77%;93%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather