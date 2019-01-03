US Forecast

US Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;41;27;49;28;Mostly sunny;SE;7;63%;27%;2

Albuquerque, NM;32;10;37;20;Sunny and cold;NNE;4;60%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;23;7;13;3;Very cold;NNE;4;77%;1%;0

Asheville, NC;54;47;53;40;Periods of rain;WNW;5;89%;89%;1

Atlanta, GA;57;53;66;42;Occasional rain;W;10;80%;77%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;51;36;53;44;Inc. clouds;ESE;8;64%;75%;2

Austin, TX;52;34;65;37;Plenty of sunshine;SW;3;49%;5%;3

Baltimore, MD;50;37;51;45;Inc. clouds;ENE;3;65%;75%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;62;41;56;38;Clouds breaking;NW;9;67%;9%;1

Billings, MT;43;34;47;27;Winds subsiding;WSW;20;51%;2%;2

Birmingham, AL;56;54;59;39;Mostly cloudy;WNW;11;82%;47%;1

Bismarck, ND;42;29;44;25;Partly sunny, mild;W;8;77%;3%;2

Boise, ID;37;26;43;26;Partly sunny;ESE;8;59%;0%;2

Boston, MA;46;32;50;35;Mostly sunny;SW;10;52%;20%;2

Bridgeport, CT;45;29;47;37;Inc. clouds;SW;7;61%;68%;2

Buffalo, NY;36;33;49;30;Partly sunny, milder;SE;14;61%;6%;2

Burlington, VT;31;27;44;28;Partly sunny;SSE;10;73%;14%;1

Caribou, ME;15;9;31;19;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;81%;49%;0

Casper, WY;32;25;44;28;Partly sunny, milder;SSW;23;52%;3%;2

Charleston, SC;70;61;69;48;Showers and t-storms;W;10;88%;90%;1

Charleston, WV;47;34;53;41;Afternoon rain;SSW;4;85%;88%;1

Charlotte, NC;57;52;59;45;Periods of rain;WSW;8;84%;80%;1

Cheyenne, WY;48;31;56;32;Not as cool;W;12;33%;2%;2

Chicago, IL;39;32;49;32;Mostly sunny;W;7;57%;4%;2

Cleveland, OH;38;34;50;35;Not as cool;E;9;61%;6%;2

Columbia, SC;62;56;67;46;Rain and a t-storm;WSW;7;83%;71%;1

Columbus, OH;41;30;48;35;Inc. clouds;N;4;71%;75%;2

Concord, NH;38;25;44;25;Partly sunny;SSW;6;68%;6%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;39;34;57;33;Milder;W;10;60%;6%;3

Denver, CO;52;29;60;31;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;35%;3%;3

Des Moines, IA;49;28;51;30;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;71%;5%;2

Detroit, MI;38;31;50;30;Mostly sunny, milder;NNW;7;61%;9%;2

Dodge City, KS;45;22;54;26;Plenty of sun;W;11;52%;2%;3

Duluth, MN;35;26;36;29;Partly sunny;WSW;5;83%;6%;2

El Paso, TX;48;24;56;26;Sunny, but cool;W;6;44%;0%;3

Fairbanks, AK;3;-21;-12;-26;Partly sunny, colder;NNE;3;82%;8%;0

Fargo, ND;37;26;36;27;Partly sunny;SW;9;90%;5%;2

Grand Junction, CO;29;11;37;16;Mostly sunny;NW;3;65%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;37;32;46;28;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;63%;9%;2

Hartford, CT;45;28;49;33;Mostly sunny;S;7;56%;28%;2

Helena, MT;37;29;45;22;Partly sunny;S;5;54%;0%;2

Honolulu, HI;83;73;84;73;Partly sunny, breezy;E;19;55%;12%;4

Houston, TX;53;39;62;39;Mostly sunny;W;7;59%;0%;3

Indianapolis, IN;41;28;47;31;Inc. clouds;WNW;5;61%;26%;2

Jackson, MS;55;42;47;36;Mostly cloudy;W;12;85%;44%;1

Jacksonville, FL;80;64;77;50;Showers and t-storms;W;12;83%;81%;1

Juneau, AK;36;23;31;15;Mostly sunny;NE;3;79%;2%;1

Kansas City, MO;49;26;54;32;Mostly sunny, mild;W;5;56%;3%;2

Knoxville, TN;53;46;61;40;Periods of rain;SW;8;81%;85%;1

Las Vegas, NV;51;31;59;36;Sunny, but cool;NE;4;31%;1%;3

Lexington, KY;44;35;50;36;Afternoon rain;WNW;8;77%;93%;1

Little Rock, AR;45;41;50;33;A little a.m. rain;W;8;76%;55%;2

Long Beach, CA;68;43;69;49;Sunny;ENE;3;45%;6%;3

Los Angeles, CA;66;44;71;48;Plenty of sunshine;E;4;41%;9%;3

Louisville, KY;46;35;48;36;Afternoon rain;NW;7;73%;91%;1

Madison, WI;36;27;43;29;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;66%;5%;2

Memphis, TN;47;43;49;36;Occasional rain;WSW;11;89%;57%;1

Miami, FL;83;74;85;71;Mostly sunny;SW;11;68%;37%;4

Milwaukee, WI;40;30;45;29;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;70%;4%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;42;26;38;29;Partly sunny;WSW;6;84%;4%;2

Mobile, AL;66;50;62;41;Clouds breaking;NW;11;66%;14%;3

Montgomery, AL;59;57;61;42;Cooler in the a.m.;W;10;77%;45%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;13;7;25;22;Very windy;WNW;42;85%;15%;1

Nashville, TN;48;44;58;37;Periods of rain;W;8;80%;80%;1

New Orleans, LA;66;45;60;44;Cooler;NW;12;66%;4%;3

New York, NY;46;35;49;40;Inc. clouds;SSE;8;54%;69%;2

Newark, NJ;45;30;50;37;Inc. clouds;SSE;7;56%;81%;2

Norfolk, VA;52;41;53;50;A little p.m. rain;SSW;7;74%;92%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;35;29;46;28;Clearing;W;6;66%;2%;3

Olympia, WA;50;44;50;37;Spotty showers;ESE;10;88%;84%;0

Omaha, NE;54;26;51;27;Mostly sunny, mild;WNW;6;63%;5%;2

Orlando, FL;82;67;84;57;A p.m. t-storm;W;13;76%;87%;2

Philadelphia, PA;47;32;51;42;Inc. clouds;E;5;56%;73%;2

Phoenix, AZ;57;35;69;43;Sunshine;E;4;40%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;40;31;50;38;Inc. clouds;ENE;4;51%;66%;2

Portland, ME;35;28;46;31;Partly sunny;WSW;11;59%;5%;2

Portland, OR;51;45;51;39;A shower or two;N;7;84%;82%;0

Providence, RI;46;28;50;34;Mostly sunny;SW;8;55%;27%;2

Raleigh, NC;56;48;56;47;Rain;SW;7;89%;92%;1

Reno, NV;47;27;52;30;Partly sunny;S;5;50%;16%;3

Richmond, VA;53;38;51;45;A little p.m. rain;ESE;6;75%;86%;1

Roswell, NM;54;21;56;23;Plenty of sunshine;NW;3;51%;0%;3

Sacramento, CA;54;33;59;40;Partly sunny;SE;4;75%;65%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;28;19;37;24;Partly sunny;NNW;5;72%;1%;2

San Antonio, TX;58;34;70;36;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;45%;3%;4

San Diego, CA;66;43;68;50;Plenty of sun;W;5;55%;2%;3

San Francisco, CA;54;42;59;51;Partly sunny;S;5;66%;80%;2

Savannah, GA;74;61;72;47;Showers and t-storms;W;9;88%;80%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;46;53;41;Spotty showers;ENE;15;74%;83%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;39;25;43;25;Lots of sun, mild;W;8;75%;4%;2

Spokane, WA;41;37;44;31;Rather cloudy;SE;8;75%;31%;1

Springfield, IL;41;25;47;30;Partly sunny;WNW;5;71%;2%;2

St. Louis, MO;44;30;44;33;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;62%;3%;2

Tampa, FL;80;68;78;60;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;9;87%;74%;1

Toledo, OH;38;30;46;29;Mostly sunny, milder;NNW;5;73%;9%;2

Tucson, AZ;56;35;70;40;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;39%;0%;3

Tulsa, OK;36;31;51;28;Milder;W;5;56%;5%;2

Vero Beach, FL;82;66;87;62;Partly sunny, warm;SW;12;69%;53%;4

Washington, DC;50;35;52;45;Inc. clouds;ENE;5;66%;72%;2

Wichita, KS;40;24;56;28;Mostly sunny;W;6;61%;2%;3

Wilmington, DE;47;32;52;42;Inc. clouds;E;6;60%;71%;2

