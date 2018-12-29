US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;42;22;36;26;Morning flurries;SSE;5;53%;56%;1
Albuquerque, NM;28;6;30;17;Sunshine, very cold;ESE;4;62%;15%;3
Anchorage, AK;27;16;35;31;A bit of snow;E;5;80%;85%;0
Asheville, NC;57;43;56;49;Mostly cloudy, mist;SE;6;76%;82%;1
Atlanta, GA;61;50;58;55;A touch of rain;SE;4;89%;84%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;53;37;48;37;Partly sunny;SW;7;64%;3%;2
Austin, TX;46;37;44;40;Cold with rain;WNW;3;80%;91%;1
Baltimore, MD;51;37;48;38;Sun and some clouds;N;2;59%;9%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;56;52;66;64;A bit of rain;SE;6;93%;86%;1
Billings, MT;40;35;39;10;Afternoon snow;NNW;14;54%;91%;1
Birmingham, AL;58;49;59;56;A little rain;SSE;5;95%;83%;1
Bismarck, ND;24;20;38;1;Afternoon snow;N;9;86%;90%;1
Boise, ID;38;34;40;21;Snow showers;NNW;10;74%;71%;1
Boston, MA;51;25;36;29;Colder;SSW;5;47%;1%;2
Bridgeport, CT;49;27;39;30;Partly sunny, colder;SW;5;61%;4%;2
Buffalo, NY;35;27;37;32;Morning flurries;SSW;13;69%;56%;1
Burlington, VT;44;11;29;23;Colder with some sun;S;5;58%;2%;2
Caribou, ME;35;-3;13;-1;Much colder;SSW;3;64%;2%;2
Casper, WY;25;20;39;7;A bit of p.m. snow;NNE;22;59%;87%;2
Charleston, SC;69;58;66;59;A little rain;E;5;98%;83%;1
Charleston, WV;43;33;49;37;Clouds breaking;SE;4;69%;58%;2
Charlotte, NC;65;49;59;52;Cloudy and misty;SE;3;80%;81%;1
Cheyenne, WY;32;25;42;11;Partly sunny;NNW;17;46%;61%;2
Chicago, IL;32;23;39;34;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;16;48%;12%;2
Cleveland, OH;34;31;41;35;Clouds breaking;S;12;61%;3%;2
Columbia, SC;68;53;62;56;A little a.m. rain;ESE;4;87%;86%;1
Columbus, OH;37;27;41;32;Clouds breaking;S;7;69%;57%;2
Concord, NH;47;16;32;19;Partly sunny;SSE;3;53%;25%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;40;32;44;39;A little p.m. rain;NW;5;70%;92%;1
Denver, CO;40;25;51;18;Partly sunny, milder;ESE;6;38%;79%;2
Des Moines, IA;20;15;43;30;Mostly sunny, milder;S;15;58%;26%;2
Detroit, MI;32;29;37;32;Clouds breaking;SSW;10;54%;13%;2
Dodge City, KS;29;16;46;23;Partly sunny, milder;S;16;53%;5%;3
Duluth, MN;13;12;28;25;A little a.m. snow;S;6;81%;85%;0
El Paso, TX;37;25;43;32;Mostly sunny, chilly;WSW;6;60%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;0;-16;12;8;Mostly cloudy;NE;4;77%;55%;0
Fargo, ND;9;7;29;4;Not as cold;N;9;88%;75%;0
Grand Junction, CO;29;13;33;20;Mostly cloudy;N;4;64%;37%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;31;26;37;30;Clouds breaking;SSW;16;55%;9%;2
Hartford, CT;49;26;38;28;Colder;S;5;58%;4%;2
Helena, MT;38;34;36;8;A little snow;NNW;13;67%;93%;1
Honolulu, HI;80;74;83;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;67%;14%;4
Houston, TX;51;44;52;50;Periods of rain;ENE;6;94%;88%;1
Indianapolis, IN;35;24;41;33;Partly sunny;S;7;67%;66%;2
Jackson, MS;51;46;59;58;A little rain;SSE;4;90%;84%;1
Jacksonville, FL;71;62;79;64;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;5;84%;18%;3
Juneau, AK;33;25;36;35;Cloudy with a shower;ESE;7;91%;97%;0
Kansas City, MO;31;23;47;35;Partly sunny, milder;S;10;51%;76%;2
Knoxville, TN;52;41;54;48;Mainly cloudy;NE;5;79%;72%;1
Las Vegas, NV;51;33;55;37;Partly sunny, cool;NNW;5;38%;7%;3
Lexington, KY;40;32;47;41;Partly sunny;SSE;5;67%;77%;2
Little Rock, AR;43;34;47;43;Afternoon rain;E;5;71%;93%;1
Long Beach, CA;65;42;65;48;Mostly sunny;E;5;47%;3%;3
Los Angeles, CA;63;44;65;46;Mostly sunny;E;5;46%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;42;32;48;41;Periods of sun;SE;5;58%;82%;2
Madison, WI;27;19;36;28;Sunshine and breezy;SSW;14;52%;10%;2
Memphis, TN;45;38;52;49;Occasional p.m. rain;ESE;4;71%;89%;1
Miami, FL;82;73;80;73;Mostly sunny;E;8;68%;8%;4
Milwaukee, WI;29;20;37;31;Sunshine and breezy;SW;16;53%;9%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;16;14;33;27;Periods of sun;SE;10;77%;61%;1
Mobile, AL;62;60;71;66;A few showers;SE;5;97%;82%;1
Montgomery, AL;61;56;66;62;A touch of rain;SSE;4;97%;84%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;24;0;6;2;Windy and colder;WSW;29;61%;27%;2
Nashville, TN;46;36;54;48;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;70%;84%;3
New Orleans, LA;61;58;69;66;A shower or two;SSE;6;98%;83%;1
New York, NY;52;34;44;34;Partly sunny;SW;6;54%;2%;2
Newark, NJ;50;32;44;31;Partly sunny;SW;6;55%;4%;2
Norfolk, VA;63;41;50;41;Partly sunny, cooler;SE;5;69%;28%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;36;23;44;34;Partly sunny;S;7;63%;70%;3
Olympia, WA;52;38;48;29;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;79%;37%;0
Omaha, NE;24;18;44;28;Milder with sunshine;S;15;56%;5%;2
Orlando, FL;80;68;84;66;Fog, then some sun;SE;4;75%;57%;3
Philadelphia, PA;49;34;47;35;Partly sunny;SSW;5;55%;5%;2
Phoenix, AZ;58;34;57;37;Mostly sunny, cool;SE;4;31%;8%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;37;31;43;32;Decreasing clouds;SSW;7;61%;6%;2
Portland, ME;48;17;29;23;Colder;WSW;5;46%;1%;2
Portland, OR;52;42;49;34;A brief shower;NW;4;78%;66%;0
Providence, RI;52;24;38;26;Colder with sunshine;S;4;49%;2%;2
Raleigh, NC;65;46;56;50;A little a.m. rain;ESE;3;81%;70%;1
Reno, NV;46;30;51;24;Partly sunny;N;6;54%;15%;2
Richmond, VA;62;37;51;40;Partly sunny, cooler;SSE;4;68%;14%;2
Roswell, NM;32;10;36;21;Quite cold;W;4;79%;2%;3
Sacramento, CA;55;33;56;40;Partly sunny;NNW;5;81%;2%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;28;25;37;22;Afternoon snow;NW;9;76%;90%;1
San Antonio, TX;47;40;46;41;Cold with rain;ENE;6;80%;90%;1
San Diego, CA;62;42;64;54;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;56%;10%;3
San Francisco, CA;56;45;57;46;Some sun;NW;8;73%;2%;2
Savannah, GA;69;57;72;61;Mainly cloudy;SSE;3;89%;73%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;40;48;34;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;71%;36%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;18;16;37;22;Inc. clouds;SE;10;77%;33%;2
Spokane, WA;45;34;40;21;Periods of sun;NNW;7;70%;16%;1
Springfield, IL;27;18;42;32;Mostly sunny, milder;S;11;62%;72%;2
St. Louis, MO;35;25;47;38;Partly sunny, milder;SSE;6;58%;85%;2
Tampa, FL;82;67;82;64;Fog, then some sun;ESE;4;83%;12%;3
Toledo, OH;35;25;38;29;Clouds breaking;SSW;8;69%;20%;2
Tucson, AZ;51;32;54;34;Mostly sunny, cool;SSE;6;45%;1%;3
Tulsa, OK;35;23;45;36;Partly sunny;S;6;60%;77%;3
Vero Beach, FL;84;65;83;66;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;5;76%;56%;4
Washington, DC;54;36;51;38;Partial sunshine;SSE;5;60%;7%;2
Wichita, KS;32;20;47;31;Partly sunny, milder;S;12;62%;16%;2
Wilmington, DE;51;33;47;34;Partly sunny;S;7;57%;3%;2
_____
