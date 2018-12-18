US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;40;22;28;14;Colder;WNW;16;48%;0%;2
Albuquerque, NM;50;36;54;31;Partly sunny;N;11;46%;5%;3
Anchorage, AK;27;17;23;11;A snow shower;N;5;81%;84%;0
Asheville, NC;53;32;54;32;Mostly sunny;SE;5;55%;4%;3
Atlanta, GA;59;38;57;39;Mostly sunny;E;5;53%;6%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;51;34;43;29;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;17;45%;0%;2
Austin, TX;68;43;65;53;Periods of sunshine;N;2;66%;67%;2
Baltimore, MD;52;35;45;30;Mostly sunny;NW;10;44%;1%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;62;41;64;50;Partly sunny;E;5;70%;27%;3
Billings, MT;57;32;52;39;Windy;SW;24;49%;30%;2
Birmingham, AL;59;35;57;37;Mostly sunny;E;4;56%;10%;3
Bismarck, ND;40;24;43;31;Partly sunny;SSW;6;72%;27%;2
Boise, ID;47;37;45;35;Spotty showers;S;9;77%;88%;1
Boston, MA;44;26;33;24;Windy and colder;WNW;28;44%;1%;2
Bridgeport, CT;44;26;35;20;Windy and colder;NW;20;45%;1%;2
Buffalo, NY;37;26;32;27;Partly sunny;SW;9;65%;0%;2
Burlington, VT;37;19;24;13;Colder;NW;16;57%;13%;1
Caribou, ME;30;20;22;8;Windy and colder;NW;18;68%;46%;1
Casper, WY;51;29;42;32;Cooler;SSW;22;57%;44%;2
Charleston, SC;61;44;60;45;Partly sunny;NE;7;61%;7%;3
Charleston, WV;50;30;43;27;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;4;69%;4%;2
Charlotte, NC;62;35;56;33;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;50%;1%;3
Cheyenne, WY;57;36;49;36;Mostly sunny, cooler;WNW;16;40%;21%;2
Chicago, IL;39;27;44;34;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;54%;3%;2
Cleveland, OH;38;30;37;29;Partly sunny;S;7;65%;2%;2
Columbia, SC;65;36;59;36;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;57%;7%;3
Columbus, OH;43;26;39;28;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;65%;5%;2
Concord, NH;39;21;27;13;Windy and colder;NW;23;55%;4%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;55;39;62;50;Partly sunny;SSE;6;64%;72%;3
Denver, CO;59;35;56;37;Mostly sunny;SW;6;38%;14%;2
Des Moines, IA;48;30;52;37;Partly sunny, mild;SSW;10;67%;15%;2
Detroit, MI;37;24;36;28;Turning sunny;SSW;5;63%;5%;2
Dodge City, KS;57;34;56;31;Clouds and sun, mild;SSW;9;56%;9%;2
Duluth, MN;31;18;35;28;Clouding up;SW;6;82%;4%;2
El Paso, TX;58;43;61;38;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;48%;0%;3
Fairbanks, AK;-6;-10;-5;-9;Cloudy and cold;WSW;3;96%;44%;0
Fargo, ND;34;24;36;26;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;86%;1%;1
Grand Junction, CO;39;24;44;25;Partly sunny;NNE;4;65%;4%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;37;24;38;30;Turning sunny;S;6;66%;2%;2
Hartford, CT;45;24;33;19;Windy and colder;NW;19;47%;1%;2
Helena, MT;44;28;47;39;Mostly cloudy, windy;W;22;58%;44%;1
Honolulu, HI;82;66;81;68;Partly sunny;NNE;9;62%;66%;4
Houston, TX;70;48;66;56;Partly sunny;E;5;74%;58%;2
Indianapolis, IN;44;26;46;29;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;61%;4%;2
Jackson, MS;63;42;61;44;Partly sunny;SSE;2;75%;21%;3
Jacksonville, FL;64;42;65;46;Partly sunny;NNE;5;59%;5%;3
Juneau, AK;42;34;40;33;Cloudy, p.m. showers;SE;11;99%;99%;0
Kansas City, MO;57;34;58;42;Partly sunny, mild;S;7;57%;11%;2
Knoxville, TN;54;32;51;33;Mostly sunny;NE;5;63%;7%;3
Las Vegas, NV;61;40;62;42;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;37%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;50;29;46;30;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;65%;8%;2
Little Rock, AR;58;39;54;42;Some sun;SE;5;75%;30%;2
Long Beach, CA;65;51;67;49;Mostly sunny;N;4;73%;4%;3
Los Angeles, CA;68;50;68;51;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;71%;5%;3
Louisville, KY;52;30;49;31;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;5;58%;9%;2
Madison, WI;37;22;45;33;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;53%;5%;2
Memphis, TN;61;37;55;41;Mostly sunny;SE;4;66%;13%;3
Miami, FL;73;56;75;65;Clouds and sun, nice;NE;6;59%;4%;4
Milwaukee, WI;42;25;42;32;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;64%;1%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;36;26;39;31;Inc. clouds;SSW;9;80%;5%;2
Mobile, AL;64;44;63;48;Partly sunny;NE;5;67%;14%;3
Montgomery, AL;60;39;59;42;Mostly sunny;NE;4;56%;10%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;25;-3;2;0;Windy, much colder;NW;37;86%;43%;1
Nashville, TN;58;30;52;31;Mostly sunny;SE;4;53%;6%;3
New Orleans, LA;63;47;63;54;Partly sunny;E;6;74%;19%;3
New York, NY;47;30;39;28;Windy and colder;WNW;22;38%;0%;2
Newark, NJ;46;28;38;23;Windy and colder;WNW;16;41%;1%;2
Norfolk, VA;57;35;45;29;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;8;52%;0%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;54;39;58;44;Periods of sun;SSE;9;66%;53%;2
Olympia, WA;51;45;53;43;Rain, breezy, mild;SW;16;91%;90%;0
Omaha, NE;45;30;48;34;Rather cloudy, mild;S;10;71%;12%;1
Orlando, FL;65;47;71;51;Partly sunny;ENE;3;59%;5%;4
Philadelphia, PA;48;32;41;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;11;42%;2%;2
Phoenix, AZ;69;45;69;44;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;47%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;41;27;37;24;Clouds and sun;S;6;59%;2%;2
Portland, ME;38;23;31;18;Windy and colder;WNW;23;48%;1%;2
Portland, OR;53;47;56;46;Pouring morning rain;SW;20;80%;95%;0
Providence, RI;43;24;33;19;Windy and colder;WNW;20;47%;1%;2
Raleigh, NC;60;35;52;31;Mostly sunny;E;4;54%;4%;3
Reno, NV;48;29;51;31;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;53%;1%;2
Richmond, VA;56;32;47;26;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;6;50%;1%;2
Roswell, NM;56;37;60;35;Mostly sunny;NW;7;65%;9%;3
Sacramento, CA;58;44;60;46;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;79%;14%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;43;31;43;35;Partly sunny;SSE;4;78%;58%;2
San Antonio, TX;70;43;64;53;Partly sunny;E;5;77%;6%;2
San Diego, CA;68;53;68;50;Mostly sunny;N;6;74%;3%;3
San Francisco, CA;59;50;59;52;Clouds and sun;WNW;6;82%;16%;2
Savannah, GA;59;39;62;43;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;67%;5%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;47;54;46;Windy with rain;SSW;16;79%;92%;0
Sioux Falls, SD;47;28;42;26;Mostly cloudy, mild;SW;6;80%;4%;1
Spokane, WA;47;41;50;38;Rain, breezy, mild;SW;14;80%;74%;0
Springfield, IL;48;24;54;31;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;56%;4%;2
St. Louis, MO;52;28;53;34;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;51%;3%;2
Tampa, FL;66;47;70;50;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;4;63%;6%;4
Toledo, OH;39;22;36;27;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;1;71%;5%;2
Tucson, AZ;68;41;66;38;Mostly sunny;NE;5;59%;0%;3
Tulsa, OK;59;39;57;44;Partly sunny;S;7;73%;30%;2
Vero Beach, FL;68;45;73;53;Partly sunny;NNE;6;69%;4%;4
Washington, DC;55;33;45;29;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;11;45%;0%;2
Wichita, KS;58;34;55;38;Clouds and sun, mild;S;9;69%;21%;2
Wilmington, DE;50;31;42;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;44%;0%;2
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather