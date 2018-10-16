US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, October 16, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;61;42;54;40;Mostly sunny, cool;S;10;55%;8%;3
Albuquerque, NM;42;35;51;39;Occasional rain;ESE;18;52%;87%;2
Anchorage, AK;47;42;53;45;A shower or two;SE;8;76%;81%;0
Asheville, NC;79;59;73;53;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;82%;71%;2
Atlanta, GA;82;65;79;61;Clouds and sun;WNW;5;81%;79%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;73;54;61;52;Partly sunny, cooler;WSW;9;48%;14%;4
Austin, TX;49;40;51;48;Rain and drizzle;N;10;92%;80%;1
Baltimore, MD;68;52;62;49;Partly sunny;W;5;51%;11%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;87;68;77;61;A shower or t-storm;N;7;81%;81%;2
Billings, MT;54;37;61;36;Partly sunny;SW;10;42%;2%;3
Birmingham, AL;83;60;73;57;Not as warm;N;6;87%;86%;1
Bismarck, ND;56;37;51;32;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;64%;3%;3
Boise, ID;58;35;62;38;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;5;37%;0%;3
Boston, MA;65;45;58;44;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;18;42%;4%;3
Bridgeport, CT;65;44;57;44;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;47%;5%;4
Buffalo, NY;58;40;53;45;Partly sunny, windy;WSW;18;55%;67%;3
Burlington, VT;59;43;53;41;Clouds and sun;SSW;15;50%;27%;3
Caribou, ME;57;38;47;33;Breezy with some sun;W;19;56%;49%;3
Casper, WY;46;27;50;27;Mostly sunny;SW;9;62%;1%;4
Charleston, SC;85;74;88;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;72%;55%;3
Charleston, WV;68;42;60;41;Cool with some sun;WSW;4;72%;11%;4
Charlotte, NC;81;66;75;63;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;5;86%;83%;1
Cheyenne, WY;40;27;50;27;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;50%;1%;4
Chicago, IL;48;36;56;39;Breezy with sunshine;WNW;14;50%;12%;4
Cleveland, OH;58;40;56;45;Partly sunny, windy;SW;17;52%;65%;4
Columbia, SC;85;69;84;70;Partly sunny;SSW;5;75%;66%;4
Columbus, OH;56;31;56;38;Mostly sunny, cool;WSW;7;55%;10%;4
Concord, NH;60;40;55;35;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;15;51%;5%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;46;42;48;44;Cold with heavy rain;N;14;88%;92%;1
Denver, CO;47;29;54;31;Plenty of sunshine;SW;5;43%;1%;4
Des Moines, IA;48;33;59;36;Mostly sunny;WNW;11;61%;8%;4
Detroit, MI;53;35;54;41;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;52%;63%;3
Dodge City, KS;48;28;61;36;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;9;46%;0%;4
Duluth, MN;45;36;45;32;Mostly cloudy;WNW;12;64%;30%;1
El Paso, TX;50;40;50;43;A shower;E;9;58%;63%;1
Fairbanks, AK;44;38;52;33;Partly sunny;NNE;4;63%;60%;1
Fargo, ND;46;35;43;28;Partly sunny, chilly;NW;11;77%;10%;2
Grand Junction, CO;51;27;58;36;Sunny, but cool;ENE;5;34%;41%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;45;38;54;39;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;56%;65%;3
Hartford, CT;64;44;57;42;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;15;52%;6%;4
Helena, MT;56;33;59;33;Mostly sunny;SW;3;53%;0%;3
Honolulu, HI;84;74;84;71;Partly sunny;NE;15;63%;34%;4
Houston, TX;74;58;64;56;Spotty showers;NNE;9;87%;73%;1
Indianapolis, IN;50;32;55;40;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;57%;5%;4
Jackson, MS;82;56;63;54;Cooler with a shower;NNE;8;93%;84%;2
Jacksonville, FL;89;74;91;73;Partly sunny and hot;SE;6;70%;28%;5
Juneau, AK;53;40;50;45;Afternoon rain;E;16;76%;96%;1
Kansas City, MO;53;33;62;43;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;53%;3%;4
Knoxville, TN;78;55;67;49;Not as warm;NW;5;85%;44%;1
Las Vegas, NV;69;49;72;55;Mostly sunny;N;8;17%;3%;4
Lexington, KY;63;39;58;40;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;5;66%;8%;4
Little Rock, AR;55;45;50;45;Cold with rain;NW;6;78%;75%;1
Long Beach, CA;84;55;83;57;Plenty of sun;ENE;7;21%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;82;56;83;60;Plenty of sun;NNW;5;22%;2%;5
Louisville, KY;59;40;57;42;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;5;57%;5%;4
Madison, WI;44;33;54;33;Mostly sunny;NW;11;54%;5%;3
Memphis, TN;73;48;53;46;A little rain;N;9;78%;83%;1
Miami, FL;89;82;89;81;Partly sunny;E;12;69%;65%;5
Milwaukee, WI;56;34;56;35;Not as cool;WNW;16;55%;43%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;45;38;50;33;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;14;63%;5%;3
Mobile, AL;86;73;87;68;Humid with some sun;N;5;80%;44%;5
Montgomery, AL;83;68;82;64;Partly sunny;NNW;5;80%;70%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;43;19;25;18;Partly sunny, chilly;W;34;87%;56%;4
Nashville, TN;66;46;57;42;Mostly cloudy, cool;WNW;5;75%;29%;2
New Orleans, LA;86;75;85;69;A shower or t-storm;NNE;7;79%;91%;2
New York, NY;67;49;58;46;Mostly sunny, cool;WSW;9;40%;4%;4
Newark, NJ;66;46;58;43;Mostly sunny, cool;WSW;8;45%;5%;4
Norfolk, VA;84;61;65;57;Cooler;SW;9;77%;83%;1
Oklahoma City, OK;49;39;56;42;Partly sunny;NW;6;53%;9%;4
Olympia, WA;67;36;69;36;Mostly sunny;NNE;3;67%;6%;3
Omaha, NE;49;33;61;38;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;60%;7%;4
Orlando, FL;93;74;93;75;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;7;69%;28%;5
Philadelphia, PA;69;50;59;46;Partly sunny;SW;8;44%;6%;4
Phoenix, AZ;77;60;70;58;Partly sunny, cool;E;7;42%;30%;2
Pittsburgh, PA;64;36;54;41;Mostly sunny, cooler;WSW;7;53%;10%;4
Portland, ME;59;44;56;43;Winds subsiding;WSW;14;46%;5%;3
Portland, OR;74;45;75;46;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;6;41%;6%;3
Providence, RI;65;43;57;41;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;51%;4%;4
Raleigh, NC;81;65;68;60;Not as warm;ENE;6;89%;72%;1
Reno, NV;61;30;65;33;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;3;27%;0%;4
Richmond, VA;79;55;60;52;Cooler;S;6;75%;41%;1
Roswell, NM;44;39;46;40;A shower or two;NW;7;55%;75%;1
Sacramento, CA;82;42;81;45;Plenty of sun;SSE;3;30%;1%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;49;31;58;38;Plenty of sunshine;N;8;48%;1%;4
San Antonio, TX;51;44;53;50;Cloudy with mist;N;11;87%;87%;1
San Diego, CA;79;57;79;59;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;32%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;74;53;69;52;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;7;48%;1%;4
Savannah, GA;86;72;90;74;A t-storm in spots;S;4;78%;55%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;46;69;48;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;6;61%;6%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;46;35;56;31;Mostly sunny;NW;11;66%;7%;3
Spokane, WA;60;31;63;33;Mostly sunny;ENE;1;50%;1%;3
Springfield, IL;58;29;58;38;Mostly sunny, cool;W;11;57%;6%;4
St. Louis, MO;50;34;59;43;Mostly sunny;W;6;53%;3%;4
Tampa, FL;93;75;93;74;Partly sunny;E;6;73%;35%;5
Toledo, OH;54;32;55;39;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;11;52%;60%;4
Tucson, AZ;74;52;69;51;A passing shower;ESE;10;52%;63%;3
Tulsa, OK;52;37;58;40;Partly sunny;W;4;51%;5%;4
Vero Beach, FL;89;76;89;76;Partly sunny;ESE;9;73%;18%;6
Washington, DC;69;52;62;49;Clouds and sun;SW;6;57%;15%;4
Wichita, KS;47;29;62;40;Mostly sunny;NW;7;55%;2%;4
Wilmington, DE;68;49;59;46;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;8;50%;5%;4
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather