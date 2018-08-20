US Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;79;60;78;69;Partly sunny;SE;6;70%;74%;3

Albuquerque, NM;89;67;88;64;Warm with sunshine;NNW;8;41%;44%;10

Anchorage, AK;62;53;62;51;A touch of rain;SSE;5;86%;80%;1

Asheville, NC;81;68;81;65;Thunderstorms;WNW;6;83%;85%;7

Atlanta, GA;83;73;86;69;Showers and t-storms;W;7;83%;83%;6

Atlantic City, NJ;76;72;82;75;Showers around;S;10;84%;88%;3

Austin, TX;99;76;101;75;Partly sunny;ESE;2;48%;9%;11

Baltimore, MD;82;72;84;74;Thundershower;SSW;6;79%;87%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;90;77;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;71%;80%;10

Billings, MT;63;51;65;52;Some sun returning;N;8;67%;51%;4

Birmingham, AL;85;74;87;69;Showers and t-storms;NW;8;73%;62%;7

Bismarck, ND;74;48;76;48;Sunny and pleasant;SW;5;47%;2%;6

Boise, ID;88;55;87;59;Partly sunny, smoky;N;6;37%;29%;7

Boston, MA;73;63;73;67;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;83%;68%;3

Bridgeport, CT;75;63;75;71;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;82%;73%;3

Buffalo, NY;82;69;78;66;Severe thunderstorms;SW;14;81%;89%;2

Burlington, VT;82;61;81;67;Increasing clouds;SSE;10;55%;78%;7

Caribou, ME;76;52;79;57;Some sun, pleasant;S;6;59%;27%;6

Casper, WY;80;46;72;48;Partly sunny, cool;E;9;58%;22%;8

Charleston, SC;90;77;90;77;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;73%;66%;10

Charleston, WV;87;72;83;69;Heavy thunderstorms;SW;6;84%;88%;5

Charlotte, NC;87;73;88;72;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;7;76%;68%;9

Cheyenne, WY;73;49;66;53;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;10;70%;76%;5

Chicago, IL;76;70;78;63;Spotty showers;N;14;77%;76%;2

Cleveland, OH;83;70;80;66;Showers and t-storms;WNW;15;79%;89%;2

Columbia, SC;89;74;91;73;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;7;71%;66%;10

Columbus, OH;84;70;80;63;Showers and t-storms;WNW;10;87%;71%;4

Concord, NH;78;52;75;63;Partly sunny;SE;4;72%;82%;7

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;70;96;72;Sunny;E;6;46%;4%;10

Denver, CO;80;55;75;57;A t-storm around;NE;7;57%;79%;6

Des Moines, IA;76;61;76;56;Clouds and sunshine;NNW;14;77%;29%;3

Detroit, MI;82;71;79;63;Rain in the morning;NW;7;84%;84%;4

Dodge City, KS;80;52;82;57;Partly sunny;E;9;62%;68%;9

Duluth, MN;69;57;73;54;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;7;67%;41%;6

El Paso, TX;97;74;96;73;Mostly sunny;SE;7;37%;5%;11

Fairbanks, AK;70;55;66;49;Occasional rain;WSW;4;77%;95%;1

Fargo, ND;75;52;74;50;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;59%;5%;6

Grand Junction, CO;94;67;84;64;Not as hot;ENE;10;38%;68%;8

Grand Rapids, MI;80;68;78;59;Occasional rain;NNW;8;83%;79%;2

Hartford, CT;78;60;77;69;Some sun, more humid;ESE;6;79%;69%;5

Helena, MT;58;47;70;45;Hazy and smoky;S;6;63%;9%;4

Honolulu, HI;90;77;88;76;Periods of sun;ENE;17;57%;44%;12

Houston, TX;95;79;99;78;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;64%;60%;11

Indianapolis, IN;81;70;79;63;Showers and t-storms;NNW;8;80%;67%;3

Jackson, MS;91;71;90;66;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNE;9;69%;8%;8

Jacksonville, FL;92;75;91;76;A shower in the p.m.;SW;6;70%;64%;10

Juneau, AK;70;51;68;54;Overcast, p.m. rain;SSE;8;79%;94%;2

Kansas City, MO;76;67;83;64;Warmer with some sun;NNW;11;63%;7%;6

Knoxville, TN;85;71;82;68;Heavy thunderstorms;WSW;8;84%;75%;3

Las Vegas, NV;108;83;101;80;Mostly sunny;S;11;24%;3%;9

Lexington, KY;85;70;79;64;Showers and t-storms;W;10;86%;69%;4

Little Rock, AR;89;68;85;67;Sunshine, pleasant;NW;8;64%;8%;9

Long Beach, CA;83;71;83;69;Low clouds, then sun;SW;6;65%;0%;9

Los Angeles, CA;85;70;85;69;Clouds, then sun;SSW;6;61%;0%;9

Louisville, KY;84;71;81;66;Showers and t-storms;NW;9;79%;66%;3

Madison, WI;75;65;75;51;Spotty showers;NNW;8;82%;63%;3

Memphis, TN;84;71;83;69;Decreasing clouds;NW;11;72%;21%;4

Miami, FL;89;80;89;78;Partly sunny;ESE;8;70%;44%;11

Milwaukee, WI;77;68;75;57;Spotty showers;N;15;79%;67%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;62;76;56;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;66%;43%;4

Mobile, AL;83;77;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;77%;86%;10

Montgomery, AL;80;72;86;69;A thunderstorm;W;6;78%;61%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;55;44;54;45;Partly sunny;SSE;16;81%;70%;7

Nashville, TN;85;72;83;68;A shower;W;8;72%;62%;4

New Orleans, LA;89;78;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;73%;80%;7

New York, NY;76;66;77;70;Variable cloudiness;SE;8;84%;74%;2

Newark, NJ;77;67;77;71;Variable cloudiness;ESE;7;87%;75%;2

Norfolk, VA;85;73;86;74;Thundershower;SSW;7;84%;71%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;83;63;86;67;Abundant sunshine;ESE;6;63%;25%;9

Olympia, WA;86;53;91;51;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;NNE;5;39%;3%;6

Omaha, NE;71;62;77;56;Partly sunny, nice;N;11;72%;25%;7

Orlando, FL;92;74;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;72%;74%;10

Philadelphia, PA;81;68;82;72;A p.m. shower or two;SSE;7;81%;85%;2

Phoenix, AZ;106;84;99;81;A thunderstorm;SW;6;47%;79%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;83;69;80;67;A strong t-storm;SW;8;83%;89%;3

Portland, ME;72;57;70;63;Sunny intervals;ESE;6;84%;57%;4

Portland, OR;90;64;93;61;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;35%;3%;7

Providence, RI;76;61;75;67;Partly sunny;ESE;7;81%;77%;3

Raleigh, NC;86;73;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;80%;81%;9

Reno, NV;92;56;89;54;Plenty of sun;W;7;21%;0%;9

Richmond, VA;81;71;83;73;Thundershower;S;6;86%;83%;2

Roswell, NM;87;67;96;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;12;43%;10%;10

Sacramento, CA;92;56;84;55;Hazy sun;S;7;55%;2%;8

Salt Lake City, UT;91;65;85;66;A t-storm around;S;8;41%;76%;7

San Antonio, TX;99;76;100;75;Partly sunny;SE;5;55%;9%;11

San Diego, CA;80;70;80;69;Low clouds, then sun;W;7;68%;0%;9

San Francisco, CA;66;56;67;59;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;11;74%;30%;8

Savannah, GA;90;75;91;75;Some sun, a shower;SSW;8;71%;66%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;82;63;89;61;Hazy sun;NNE;8;37%;3%;6

Sioux Falls, SD;72;56;73;50;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;68%;10%;7

Spokane, WA;81;55;83;52;Hazy sun and smoky;ENE;5;31%;0%;6

Springfield, IL;82;68;82;62;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;13;81%;58%;4

St. Louis, MO;84;69;80;63;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;9;75%;63%;4

Tampa, FL;92;75;91;76;A t-storm around;W;5;75%;55%;8

Toledo, OH;82;69;80;62;Rain in the morning;NW;6;83%;86%;4

Tucson, AZ;102;77;96;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;50%;65%;10

Tulsa, OK;82;63;87;67;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;5;65%;27%;9

Vero Beach, FL;85;73;91;74;Showers around;S;7;70%;70%;11

Washington, DC;82;72;82;73;A severe t-storm;S;6;85%;87%;2

Wichita, KS;78;61;83;66;Mostly sunny;NE;7;65%;58%;9

Wilmington, DE;80;69;81;73;Brief p.m. showers;SSE;8;84%;89%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather