US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;75;63;78;58;Clouds and sun;SE;4;64%;27%;7
Albuquerque, NM;87;65;91;65;Sunny and very warm;ESE;7;28%;3%;10
Anchorage, AK;62;51;62;54;A little p.m. rain;N;7;76%;81%;1
Asheville, NC;79;65;82;66;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;81%;75%;9
Atlanta, GA;86;71;86;72;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;78%;79%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;88;74;79;71;Spotty showers;NE;10;86%;78%;2
Austin, TX;101;75;100;76;Mostly sunny;S;7;51%;29%;11
Baltimore, MD;89;73;83;71;Showers and t-storms;ENE;4;77%;81%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;91;75;89;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;83%;57%;5
Billings, MT;76;58;77;57;Partly sunny;ESE;8;42%;34%;7
Birmingham, AL;85;73;86;74;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;83%;82%;9
Bismarck, ND;92;61;73;46;Cooler;N;10;55%;22%;3
Boise, ID;92;62;95;61;Dimmed sunshine, hot;ENE;6;23%;4%;8
Boston, MA;84;66;70;64;Cooler;NE;10;78%;43%;2
Bridgeport, CT;84;67;74;62;Not as warm;NE;9;77%;60%;3
Buffalo, NY;78;63;80;64;Sun, some clouds;E;7;64%;21%;8
Burlington, VT;76;61;82;62;Partly sunny;SSE;5;58%;27%;7
Caribou, ME;74;52;77;50;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;56%;3%;7
Casper, WY;72;51;69;42;A little a.m. rain;ENE;13;66%;67%;3
Charleston, SC;90;77;89;76;A t-storm around;SSW;9;72%;64%;8
Charleston, WV;81;69;83;66;A t-storm in spots;ENE;4;78%;42%;4
Charlotte, NC;87;71;88;71;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;76%;76%;5
Cheyenne, WY;74;52;60;45;Occasional rain;NNW;14;75%;60%;3
Chicago, IL;79;69;83;71;Mostly sunny;SE;7;61%;22%;8
Cleveland, OH;78;68;80;68;Partly sunny;E;9;64%;10%;8
Columbia, SC;91;74;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;72%;73%;9
Columbus, OH;82;62;83;62;Sunny and humid;NE;6;67%;14%;8
Concord, NH;79;60;77;57;Clouds and sun;NNE;8;68%;29%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;100;79;96;76;Some sunshine;W;12;54%;73%;10
Denver, CO;81;56;72;52;Partly sunny;NE;8;56%;30%;4
Des Moines, IA;88;66;86;66;A t-storm in spots;E;8;65%;80%;5
Detroit, MI;83;65;83;65;Partly sunny;SE;5;64%;10%;8
Dodge City, KS;80;64;82;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;14;70%;63%;6
Duluth, MN;76;60;80;61;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;74%;78%;6
El Paso, TX;97;75;101;74;Partly sunny;E;6;29%;2%;11
Fairbanks, AK;67;43;69;50;Mostly cloudy;NE;4;59%;38%;2
Fargo, ND;86;64;71;52;Rain and a t-storm;N;9;85%;75%;2
Grand Junction, CO;90;62;89;58;Partly sunny;ENE;11;27%;0%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;85;64;84;64;Partly sunny;E;5;71%;32%;8
Hartford, CT;84;67;76;61;Not as warm;NNE;7;70%;39%;3
Helena, MT;82;52;84;53;A t-storm around;ENE;6;46%;73%;7
Honolulu, HI;90;79;91;79;Some sun;ENE;12;56%;33%;12
Houston, TX;97;78;96;79;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;64%;18%;7
Indianapolis, IN;84;67;85;67;Partly sunny, humid;E;6;63%;30%;8
Jackson, MS;86;72;89;73;Showers and t-storms;S;6;80%;72%;5
Jacksonville, FL;92;75;92;75;Periods of sun;S;7;66%;25%;11
Juneau, AK;67;45;69;49;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;60%;4%;4
Kansas City, MO;92;71;85;68;Afternoon t-storms;E;7;65%;98%;4
Knoxville, TN;81;70;84;70;A t-storm around;SSW;5;82%;73%;5
Las Vegas, NV;107;84;109;84;Sunny and hot;NW;5;21%;6%;9
Lexington, KY;82;68;85;68;A t-storm around;NE;5;73%;45%;9
Little Rock, AR;88;73;87;72;Showers and t-storms;E;5;79%;87%;6
Long Beach, CA;85;70;85;70;Partly cloudy;S;7;64%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;85;68;86;68;Mostly sunny;S;6;60%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;84;70;88;70;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;5;65%;14%;9
Madison, WI;82;61;83;64;Nice with sunshine;ESE;4;66%;19%;7
Memphis, TN;89;72;89;74;A t-storm around;S;5;76%;76%;6
Miami, FL;90;81;90;81;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;73%;58%;6
Milwaukee, WI;77;64;80;70;Sunny and nice;S;6;68%;22%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;67;87;69;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;62%;79%;7
Mobile, AL;85;77;88;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;79%;69%;7
Montgomery, AL;83;72;85;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;81%;60%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;55;44;52;44;Partial sunshine;SSE;20;84%;4%;4
Nashville, TN;86;72;88;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;73%;56%;4
New Orleans, LA;89;77;88;77;A t-storm in spots;S;7;78%;65%;8
New York, NY;87;68;76;66;Not as warm;NE;8;80%;66%;2
Newark, NJ;87;68;74;64;Cooler;NE;8;82%;57%;3
Norfolk, VA;90;74;87;73;Heavy thunderstorms;NE;7;77%;76%;4
Oklahoma City, OK;88;70;84;67;Showers and t-storms;NW;8;87%;75%;7
Olympia, WA;82;52;86;53;Hazy sun and smoky;WSW;4;58%;10%;6
Omaha, NE;89;68;81;64;Showers and t-storms;NNW;7;74%;86%;6
Orlando, FL;93;76;95;77;A t-storm around;S;6;67%;55%;10
Philadelphia, PA;88;70;77;67;Spotty showers;NE;7;87%;74%;2
Phoenix, AZ;106;86;108;88;Rather cloudy;WSW;6;27%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;83;63;82;65;Humid with some sun;ENE;5;71%;25%;4
Portland, ME;81;60;72;60;Partly sunny;N;8;75%;29%;7
Portland, OR;85;57;87;58;Hazy sun and smoky;NNW;5;53%;2%;7
Providence, RI;84;66;71;64;Cooler;NNE;9;76%;44%;2
Raleigh, NC;86;73;87;71;Heavy thunderstorms;SW;6;75%;82%;4
Reno, NV;94;58;96;58;Sunny and hot;WNW;6;19%;0%;9
Richmond, VA;87;72;85;71;A t-storm in spots;NE;5;79%;66%;4
Roswell, NM;95;70;97;68;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;10;42%;51%;10
Sacramento, CA;98;59;96;57;Hazy, warm and smoky;S;5;38%;2%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;88;63;89;65;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;24%;6%;9
San Antonio, TX;101;76;101;78;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;55%;6%;11
San Diego, CA;82;72;81;71;Partly cloudy;W;7;68%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;70;54;69;55;Partly cloudy;WSW;10;69%;3%;8
Savannah, GA;92;72;91;72;Partly sunny;SSW;7;71%;44%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;58;83;60;Hazy and smoky;N;7;58%;14%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;84;66;78;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;7;84%;92%;3
Spokane, WA;91;57;92;60;Hazy and very warm;ESE;2;32%;8%;6
Springfield, IL;86;66;86;71;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;5;72%;62%;6
St. Louis, MO;87;69;87;72;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;6;69%;70%;6
Tampa, FL;93;76;92;76;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;73%;55%;11
Toledo, OH;83;65;82;64;Clouds and sun;ESE;2;71%;44%;8
Tucson, AZ;100;76;103;78;Mostly sunny;W;7;35%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;91;72;82;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;6;85%;91%;3
Vero Beach, FL;89;72;90;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;72%;54%;11
Washington, DC;88;72;84;71;Showers and t-storms;ENE;6;78%;78%;4
Wichita, KS;89;69;77;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;7;87%;81%;2
Wilmington, DE;87;72;78;68;Spotty showers;NE;8;87%;75%;2
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather