US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;84;67;83;65;Strong thunderstorms;SE;6;73%;90%;5
Albuquerque, NM;90;64;89;65;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;50%;64%;9
Anchorage, AK;66;55;65;52;A shower or two;WSW;8;77%;79%;3
Asheville, NC;84;62;85;64;Partly sunny, humid;NW;6;61%;24%;11
Atlanta, GA;91;68;92;70;Partly sunny, humid;NW;5;55%;11%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;83;73;81;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;80%;80%;10
Austin, TX;101;75;101;74;Mostly sunny;S;3;36%;4%;12
Baltimore, MD;88;75;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;W;3;65%;83%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;96;73;96;75;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;56%;13%;11
Billings, MT;81;58;77;56;A t-storm in spots;E;7;58%;64%;5
Birmingham, AL;91;69;91;71;Humid with sunshine;N;5;58%;15%;11
Bismarck, ND;73;52;74;54;Partly sunny;NE;5;59%;18%;4
Boise, ID;100;64;99;63;Sunny and hot;NE;7;20%;0%;9
Boston, MA;82;72;88;73;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;63%;50%;9
Bridgeport, CT;82;70;84;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;72%;73%;10
Buffalo, NY;82;67;77;63;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;13;65%;82%;7
Burlington, VT;83;69;83;66;Thundershower;S;10;63%;74%;6
Caribou, ME;77;66;87;67;Warmer;S;7;60%;58%;8
Casper, WY;82;50;81;52;A t-storm in spots;E;8;56%;64%;10
Charleston, SC;88;77;88;76;A morning t-storm;SSW;7;77%;75%;9
Charleston, WV;88;68;83;63;Thundershower;WNW;6;74%;58%;8
Charlotte, NC;91;70;92;71;Humid with some sun;S;5;59%;18%;11
Cheyenne, WY;76;55;78;55;A p.m. t-storm;N;8;59%;75%;10
Chicago, IL;80;63;75;64;Partly sunny;W;7;57%;30%;9
Cleveland, OH;84;67;76;67;Partly sunny;WSW;9;66%;58%;9
Columbia, SC;92;74;93;74;A t-storm in spots;S;5;62%;49%;10
Columbus, OH;85;62;79;59;Partly sunny, nice;NW;7;68%;31%;8
Concord, NH;83;64;86;67;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;69%;67%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;103;80;100;80;Warm with some sun;ENE;7;39%;37%;11
Denver, CO;81;60;88;60;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;6;49%;76%;9
Des Moines, IA;86;58;79;63;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;8;58%;24%;10
Detroit, MI;82;62;78;60;Partly sunny;NW;8;60%;55%;5
Dodge City, KS;98;61;85;63;Mostly cloudy;SSE;13;64%;74%;4
Duluth, MN;76;55;76;56;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;7;55%;12%;8
El Paso, TX;97;74;92;73;Periods of sun;SE;7;38%;2%;12
Fairbanks, AK;79;58;73;54;Spotty showers;W;4;60%;72%;2
Fargo, ND;75;52;76;55;Nice with sunshine;NNW;6;68%;29%;8
Grand Junction, CO;97;69;97;68;Partly sunny;SSW;9;22%;39%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;77;61;75;58;Clouds and sun;W;9;68%;36%;5
Hartford, CT;82;69;87;70;A t-storm in spots;S;7;67%;74%;9
Helena, MT;89;56;76;53;Not as warm;NW;8;59%;50%;7
Honolulu, HI;88;78;89;78;Partly sunny;ENE;15;58%;17%;11
Houston, TX;99;74;98;76;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;53%;7%;12
Indianapolis, IN;86;62;79;61;Sunshine, pleasant;NNW;7;60%;16%;9
Jackson, MS;94;70;92;72;Humid with sunshine;NNE;5;59%;37%;11
Jacksonville, FL;88;76;91;75;A t-storm around;S;7;71%;53%;11
Juneau, AK;72;56;72;54;Clouds and sun;SE;6;75%;14%;3
Kansas City, MO;94;64;85;66;Partly sunny;NE;5;49%;28%;10
Knoxville, TN;89;68;88;67;Clouds and sun;N;5;64%;28%;8
Las Vegas, NV;113;88;112;87;Partly sunny and hot;NW;6;17%;8%;11
Lexington, KY;87;67;83;62;Variable cloudiness;NNW;6;66%;18%;9
Little Rock, AR;96;71;88;69;Not as hot;E;6;62%;23%;10
Long Beach, CA;78;70;86;71;Clouds breaking;SE;6;65%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;88;70;88;70;Low clouds, then sun;S;6;55%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;89;68;85;63;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;58%;13%;10
Madison, WI;74;57;75;55;Clouds and sun;W;7;62%;16%;6
Memphis, TN;92;72;87;70;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;69%;42%;10
Miami, FL;91;80;89;80;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;72%;60%;6
Milwaukee, WI;87;61;77;61;Some sun, a shower;W;10;59%;50%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;59;78;61;Partly sunny, nice;NW;9;54%;12%;8
Mobile, AL;93;76;93;76;A t-storm around;SW;5;63%;47%;11
Montgomery, AL;90;70;90;71;Partly sunny, humid;NNW;5;62%;11%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;56;50;60;50;A t-storm in spots;SSW;26;86%;75%;3
Nashville, TN;91;69;87;64;A t-storm in spots;NNE;7;60%;44%;9
New Orleans, LA;93;78;94;78;Partly sunny;SW;6;61%;21%;12
New York, NY;85;73;87;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;71%;76%;10
Newark, NJ;85;71;87;71;A strong t-storm;SW;6;70%;80%;10
Norfolk, VA;88;73;90;74;A t-storm in spots;S;7;69%;69%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;84;70;87;71;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;71%;55%;9
Olympia, WA;92;52;86;53;Mostly sunny;SW;5;54%;13%;8
Omaha, NE;86;58;79;62;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;5;61%;74%;8
Orlando, FL;92;77;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;73%;72%;12
Philadelphia, PA;88;74;90;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;66%;77%;10
Phoenix, AZ;111;89;110;87;Mostly cloudy, hot;WSW;7;26%;22%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;86;66;81;62;A shower or t-storm;WNW;6;67%;62%;8
Portland, ME;75;66;79;67;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;7;79%;56%;9
Portland, OR;94;60;91;60;Mostly sunny and hot;N;5;44%;3%;8
Providence, RI;82;70;86;71;Mostly sunny;S;7;69%;51%;9
Raleigh, NC;91;72;92;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;64%;55%;10
Reno, NV;98;65;100;63;Sunshine;W;7;19%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;89;71;91;71;Partial sunshine;SSW;6;64%;55%;10
Roswell, NM;91;69;92;70;A t-storm in spots;NNE;9;45%;42%;10
Sacramento, CA;101;63;103;61;Sunny and hot;S;5;38%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;97;72;96;71;Partly sunny;SE;8;20%;25%;10
San Antonio, TX;100;70;101;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;7;46%;4%;12
San Diego, CA;74;69;80;70;Clouds breaking;SW;7;74%;1%;10
San Francisco, CA;66;57;70;56;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;13;69%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;90;74;89;74;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;76%;75%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;92;61;88;62;Warm with sunshine;WSW;7;49%;20%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;83;54;75;57;Rather cloudy;ESE;5;63%;32%;5
Spokane, WA;93;61;92;59;Sunshine and warm;E;5;31%;11%;8
Springfield, IL;88;57;79;56;Mostly sunny, nice;N;8;65%;10%;7
St. Louis, MO;86;63;84;61;Sunshine and nice;NE;7;56%;13%;10
Tampa, FL;88;76;91;76;Some sun, a t-storm;W;5;79%;61%;9
Toledo, OH;85;61;78;58;Partly sunny;W;7;57%;51%;7
Tucson, AZ;103;81;102;78;Variably cloudy, hot;ENE;6;39%;34%;10
Tulsa, OK;86;69;90;70;Partly sunny;E;6;63%;40%;11
Vero Beach, FL;95;75;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;71%;71%;11
Washington, DC;89;73;91;71;Showers and t-storms;W;6;73%;89%;10
Wichita, KS;82;66;88;68;Partly sunny;SE;7;59%;37%;8
Wilmington, DE;87;73;88;72;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;73%;82%;10
