US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, July 23, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;85;73;82;72;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;78%;77%;2
Albuquerque, NM;100;73;95;68;Clouds and sun, hot;ENE;14;31%;66%;12
Anchorage, AK;69;55;71;56;Cloudy;SE;6;65%;63%;2
Asheville, NC;76;62;79;65;Showers and t-storms;E;5;78%;84%;5
Atlanta, GA;86;67;84;69;A thunderstorm;SE;5;74%;81%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;82;75;80;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;SE;14;87%;74%;3
Austin, TX;105;77;108;79;Very hot;SSW;3;39%;16%;12
Baltimore, MD;78;75;84;75;Humid with t-storms;SE;8;82%;89%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;98;80;95;75;A shower or t-storm;N;7;68%;60%;11
Billings, MT;84;58;89;61;Partly sunny;E;7;35%;7%;9
Birmingham, AL;88;69;83;69;Thundershower;N;7;73%;67%;8
Bismarck, ND;83;56;81;55;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;10;51%;11%;9
Boise, ID;93;62;99;67;Partly sunny and hot;ENE;6;19%;0%;10
Boston, MA;76;72;80;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;86%;53%;3
Bridgeport, CT;79;73;80;72;Showers and t-storms;SE;9;87%;77%;3
Buffalo, NY;78;70;84;73;A shower or t-storm;SSE;10;72%;80%;4
Burlington, VT;84;73;87;74;Showers and t-storms;SSE;12;68%;82%;2
Caribou, ME;87;68;79;69;Spotty showers;S;8;85%;85%;2
Casper, WY;79;54;88;52;Partly sunny;SE;6;37%;27%;9
Charleston, SC;90;76;87;77;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;74%;84%;6
Charleston, WV;77;65;85;69;A shower or t-storm;SE;4;76%;81%;10
Charlotte, NC;89;68;86;71;A shower or t-storm;ESE;5;79%;87%;4
Cheyenne, WY;89;56;74;55;Cooler;S;9;49%;31%;5
Chicago, IL;76;68;79;69;Mostly sunny, nice;N;10;63%;18%;7
Cleveland, OH;73;66;81;70;A t-storm, warmer;SSE;7;72%;74%;8
Columbia, SC;92;71;88;73;A shower or t-storm;SE;5;73%;76%;9
Columbus, OH;79;64;79;67;A shower or t-storm;NW;5;86%;75%;6
Concord, NH;74;68;79;67;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;91%;82%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;109;82;103;79;Partly sunny;NNE;9;35%;23%;11
Denver, CO;93;61;77;61;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;7;56%;67%;6
Des Moines, IA;84;66;85;63;Partly sunny;NW;7;67%;31%;5
Detroit, MI;69;62;80;68;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;81%;77%;5
Dodge City, KS;96;66;86;63;Not as warm;NNE;9;62%;33%;4
Duluth, MN;69;57;77;62;A t-storm in spots;WNW;4;72%;48%;6
El Paso, TX;105;77;106;76;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;20%;3%;12
Fairbanks, AK;85;60;83;57;Clouds and sun, nice;WNW;4;42%;9%;4
Fargo, ND;81;61;78;56;Sunny and pleasant;NW;9;70%;5%;8
Grand Junction, CO;98;69;99;70;Partly sunny;E;9;28%;39%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;78;64;77;64;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;74%;42%;7
Hartford, CT;83;74;81;72;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;81%;77%;3
Helena, MT;85;54;90;58;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;31%;1%;9
Honolulu, HI;89;77;88;78;A few showers;ENE;11;63%;79%;11
Houston, TX;99;78;99;80;Partly sunny;SSW;6;55%;17%;12
Indianapolis, IN;79;63;79;66;Partly sunny;N;7;69%;34%;5
Jackson, MS;94;70;91;68;Sunny;N;7;60%;12%;11
Jacksonville, FL;91;74;90;74;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;71%;74%;8
Juneau, AK;80;54;78;54;Mostly sunny;SE;6;57%;4%;5
Kansas City, MO;92;68;88;71;Periods of sun;NE;6;59%;5%;7
Knoxville, TN;76;67;82;68;Showers and t-storms;N;4;81%;83%;5
Las Vegas, NV;103;84;108;88;Sunny;NW;5;24%;15%;11
Lexington, KY;76;66;79;65;Thundershower;NE;5;86%;68%;3
Little Rock, AR;94;69;91;68;Partly sunny;ENE;7;60%;4%;11
Long Beach, CA;89;70;88;71;Partly sunny;SSE;7;58%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;89;68;92;71;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;51%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;80;66;80;68;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;78%;42%;5
Madison, WI;78;60;83;64;Partly sunny;W;6;58%;6%;9
Memphis, TN;90;71;87;70;Partly sunny;NE;9;64%;12%;7
Miami, FL;91;80;90;79;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;77%;80%;9
Milwaukee, WI;75;64;79;66;Sunny and humid;WNW;10;66%;13%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;65;83;62;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;69%;46%;5
Mobile, AL;101;73;92;73;Showers and t-storms;N;6;62%;68%;12
Montgomery, AL;90;68;84;69;Thundershower;N;6;74%;81%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;57;53;59;53;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSE;19;94%;82%;2
Nashville, TN;81;69;82;66;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;77%;55%;5
New Orleans, LA;97;81;93;78;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;7;71%;62%;12
New York, NY;82;73;80;74;Showers and t-storms;SE;10;86%;78%;3
Newark, NJ;82;75;80;74;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;83%;80%;3
Norfolk, VA;88;76;84;75;Humid with a t-storm;SSE;11;80%;84%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;96;74;92;71;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;9;56%;7%;10
Olympia, WA;88;53;89;52;Sunny and very warm;SW;5;45%;4%;8
Omaha, NE;86;68;85;64;A t-storm in spots;N;7;67%;48%;5
Orlando, FL;93;79;88;76;A shower or t-storm;SSW;12;80%;76%;8
Philadelphia, PA;86;74;82;73;Showers and t-storms;SE;10;83%;82%;3
Phoenix, AZ;109;87;113;90;Plenty of sun;WSW;7;22%;1%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;80;67;85;70;A shower or t-storm;SE;7;70%;73%;6
Portland, ME;69;68;74;68;A shower or two;SSE;7;97%;67%;2
Portland, OR;93;61;94;60;Sunny and very hot;NNW;5;38%;4%;9
Providence, RI;77;72;80;71;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;84%;55%;3
Raleigh, NC;86;72;85;73;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;78%;85%;4
Reno, NV;90;64;92;65;A t-storm around;WNW;6;41%;55%;11
Richmond, VA;84;73;82;74;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;86%;85%;3
Roswell, NM;103;72;102;72;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;10;24%;25%;12
Sacramento, CA;96;62;97;61;Mostly sunny;S;6;48%;3%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;86;68;94;70;Partly sunny;ENE;8;33%;2%;11
San Antonio, TX;104;75;107;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;6;43%;5%;12
San Diego, CA;79;69;80;70;Partly sunny;W;7;70%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;71;58;70;58;Partly cloudy;W;14;74%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;93;74;89;75;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;75%;66%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;86;60;89;61;Sunshine, very warm;N;7;42%;4%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;82;67;82;58;A t-storm in spots;N;10;71%;42%;7
Spokane, WA;87;57;92;60;Mostly sunny;SSE;3;27%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;79;64;83;66;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;8;71%;8%;10
St. Louis, MO;83;68;86;68;Partly sunny;NNW;7;57%;5%;10
Tampa, FL;90;81;87;76;Showers and t-storms;S;7;86%;85%;7
Toledo, OH;73;61;77;65;A t-storm in spots;E;3;71%;72%;4
Tucson, AZ;104;78;109;82;Very hot;NNW;7;25%;12%;12
Tulsa, OK;92;72;92;70;Partly sunny;NE;6;60%;13%;10
Vero Beach, FL;94;78;91;75;Showers and t-storms;SW;11;78%;79%;4
Washington, DC;81;73;82;74;Humid with t-storms;SE;8;83%;86%;3
Wichita, KS;91;70;89;71;Periods of sun;NNE;6;62%;17%;7
Wilmington, DE;83;75;82;73;Showers and t-storms;SE;12;86%;80%;3
