US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;85;58;89;64;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;49%;9%;10
Albuquerque, NM;88;66;87;66;Couple of t-storms;ESE;8;43%;80%;10
Anchorage, AK;64;55;62;51;A shower or two;SE;11;67%;84%;1
Asheville, NC;81;54;85;61;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;6;55%;6%;12
Atlanta, GA;84;64;89;68;Mostly sunny, humid;NW;5;60%;8%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;74;61;82;67;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;46%;4%;11
Austin, TX;90;72;88;73;Clearing, a t-storm;SSE;3;70%;73%;6
Baltimore, MD;86;68;90;72;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;2;42%;5%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;85;73;89;74;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;77%;73%;11
Billings, MT;90;65;95;70;Warm with sunshine;NNE;6;41%;16%;10
Birmingham, AL;85;72;88;72;A shower or t-storm;WNW;5;69%;73%;11
Bismarck, ND;89;63;86;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;56%;44%;9
Boise, ID;98;68;102;67;Very hot;ENE;5;23%;2%;10
Boston, MA;82;63;90;67;Sunshine;SSW;8;41%;5%;10
Bridgeport, CT;81;61;86;66;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;47%;6%;10
Buffalo, NY;81;64;82;68;Sunny and breezy;SW;15;55%;14%;10
Burlington, VT;87;62;92;66;Abundant sunshine;S;10;43%;28%;10
Caribou, ME;84;62;90;64;Mostly sunny;SW;12;41%;53%;9
Casper, WY;97;58;95;59;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;8;34%;31%;11
Charleston, SC;86;71;89;68;Mostly sunny;NW;7;58%;0%;12
Charleston, WV;87;59;89;65;Mostly sunny;W;4;56%;3%;11
Charlotte, NC;84;61;89;63;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;6;46%;0%;11
Cheyenne, WY;93;60;90;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;33%;3%;11
Chicago, IL;84;70;90;72;Sunny and hot;WSW;8;51%;30%;10
Cleveland, OH;80;69;84;73;Sunny and nice;SW;9;59%;17%;10
Columbia, SC;89;66;92;65;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;6;45%;1%;11
Columbus, OH;85;61;87;68;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;6;57%;10%;11
Concord, NH;85;55;91;59;Sunshine;SW;7;45%;10%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;72;89;74;A shower or t-storm;SSE;7;69%;73%;6
Denver, CO;96;65;95;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;26%;2%;12
Des Moines, IA;87;67;92;72;Lots of sun, warm;W;9;53%;5%;10
Detroit, MI;86;64;91;70;Sunny and hot;WSW;8;53%;48%;10
Dodge City, KS;92;63;93;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;46%;3%;11
Duluth, MN;88;66;81;58;Turning sunny, warm;NW;7;56%;3%;9
El Paso, TX;89;71;86;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;50%;65%;11
Fairbanks, AK;68;52;72;50;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;52%;40%;3
Fargo, ND;86;63;84;62;Mostly sunny, humid;E;6;63%;0%;9
Grand Junction, CO;100;70;100;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;27%;78%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;86;64;88;66;Sunshine and warm;WSW;10;63%;29%;10
Hartford, CT;85;59;89;63;Abundant sunshine;SSW;6;47%;6%;10
Helena, MT;88;58;94;65;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;41%;6%;10
Honolulu, HI;85;73;87;74;A shower;ENE;12;61%;83%;13
Houston, TX;87;76;89;75;Some sun, a t-storm;SSE;5;75%;74%;6
Indianapolis, IN;88;68;90;73;Sun and some clouds;WSW;5;58%;18%;8
Jackson, MS;86;71;89;73;A shower or t-storm;SW;5;73%;73%;11
Jacksonville, FL;86;74;88;72;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;72%;73%;11
Juneau, AK;65;54;66;55;Periods of rain;E;10;75%;88%;2
Kansas City, MO;92;73;95;76;Sunny and very warm;SSW;4;49%;7%;11
Knoxville, TN;87;67;89;70;Sunshine and humid;W;4;61%;30%;11
Las Vegas, NV;109;88;106;84;Partly sunny;SE;7;23%;63%;8
Lexington, KY;87;65;88;70;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;4;62%;30%;11
Little Rock, AR;88;73;89;74;A shower or t-storm;S;5;75%;69%;5
Long Beach, CA;86;69;86;68;Partly sunny;SSE;7;53%;4%;9
Los Angeles, CA;97;70;91;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;45%;3%;9
Louisville, KY;90;71;90;74;Partly sunny, humid;N;5;63%;40%;11
Madison, WI;85;62;87;63;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;7;57%;42%;10
Memphis, TN;90;74;89;76;Some sun, a t-storm;SE;5;73%;74%;7
Miami, FL;90;79;90;78;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;67%;55%;12
Milwaukee, WI;85;65;90;66;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;11;53%;44%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;89;72;89;68;Turning sunny;NNE;8;62%;26%;9
Mobile, AL;83;74;90;75;A shower or t-storm;WSW;5;73%;73%;11
Montgomery, AL;85;72;87;72;A shower or t-storm;WNW;4;72%;73%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;59;49;65;52;Windy with sunshine;W;28;53%;20%;11
Nashville, TN;86;73;90;74;A t-storm in spots;W;5;64%;64%;9
New Orleans, LA;85;76;89;76;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;74%;74%;7
New York, NY;84;64;87;70;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;42%;4%;10
Newark, NJ;84;62;89;67;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;39%;6%;10
Norfolk, VA;78;70;83;69;Mostly sunny, humid;NE;8;58%;5%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;91;70;91;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;67%;54%;9
Olympia, WA;82;51;75;53;Partial sunshine;SW;7;61%;16%;9
Omaha, NE;89;69;94;71;Sunny and very warm;SE;8;53%;3%;10
Orlando, FL;92;75;89;74;A shower or t-storm;NW;5;77%;68%;6
Philadelphia, PA;84;63;89;67;Sunny;SSW;5;38%;6%;11
Phoenix, AZ;110;87;104;84;A heavy thunderstorm;ENE;6;34%;80%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;83;59;87;68;Brilliant sunshine;WSW;6;53%;5%;11
Portland, ME;78;59;82;63;Sunshine;SSW;9;56%;8%;10
Portland, OR;86;57;81;57;Partly sunny;NNW;5;52%;11%;9
Providence, RI;83;57;88;63;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;45%;4%;10
Raleigh, NC;82;62;87;62;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;48%;0%;11
Reno, NV;96;62;97;61;Sunny and hot;WNW;9;17%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;82;57;87;60;Sunny;ESE;5;48%;1%;11
Roswell, NM;88;68;84;66;A shower or t-storm;S;8;60%;66%;11
Sacramento, CA;96;59;97;59;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;36%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;99;76;100;78;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;24%;64%;11
San Antonio, TX;90;75;91;73;Clearing, a t-storm;SSE;7;70%;74%;8
San Diego, CA;79;69;81;70;Humid with some sun;SSW;7;65%;21%;12
San Francisco, CA;72;57;72;58;Fog, then sun;W;12;57%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;86;72;92;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;58%;1%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;57;78;57;Partly sunny;S;7;57%;16%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;89;70;88;67;Mostly sunny, humid;ENE;9;68%;23%;10
Spokane, WA;88;57;94;63;Mostly sunny and hot;S;3;28%;12%;9
Springfield, IL;87;70;91;73;A shower in the a.m.;S;4;70%;58%;8
St. Louis, MO;90;73;92;74;Partly sunny;S;5;64%;33%;8
Tampa, FL;92;75;91;75;Partly sunny;NNW;5;74%;44%;8
Toledo, OH;85;63;89;71;Sunny and more humid;W;6;52%;28%;10
Tucson, AZ;103;79;97;77;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;6;37%;80%;12
Tulsa, OK;93;72;92;73;Partly sunny;SSE;5;66%;36%;9
Vero Beach, FL;89;71;89;72;Some sun, a t-storm;NNW;6;74%;67%;11
Washington, DC;85;61;90;65;Sunny;S;4;43%;3%;11
Wichita, KS;93;68;94;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;54%;5%;11
Wilmington, DE;83;59;87;65;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;45%;4%;11
