US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;78;53;84;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;46%;2%;10
Albuquerque, NM;88;68;87;67;A t-storm around;ESE;9;43%;64%;12
Anchorage, AK;75;57;65;53;Showers around;SSE;15;62%;85%;2
Asheville, NC;71;62;81;57;Some sun, pleasant;ESE;6;64%;12%;12
Atlanta, GA;84;69;83;68;Partly sunny;E;7;73%;55%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;72;64;79;63;Sunny and nice;ENE;13;51%;3%;11
Austin, TX;94;75;90;74;Showers and t-storms;SSE;1;66%;76%;5
Baltimore, MD;82;67;86;70;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;43%;4%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;86;74;86;74;Couple of t-storms;SSE;7;81%;78%;8
Billings, MT;92;64;90;66;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;37%;18%;10
Birmingham, AL;86;72;85;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;76%;67%;7
Bismarck, ND;98;70;90;64;Partly sunny;NE;8;63%;16%;9
Boise, ID;94;65;98;68;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;6;26%;1%;10
Boston, MA;78;60;83;63;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;42%;2%;10
Bridgeport, CT;78;59;82;61;Sunny and nice;S;7;47%;3%;10
Buffalo, NY;79;59;82;65;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;47%;4%;10
Burlington, VT;79;58;87;62;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;43%;4%;10
Caribou, ME;75;56;84;62;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;14;44%;7%;9
Casper, WY;100;61;96;60;Mostly sunny, warm;E;9;26%;11%;11
Charleston, SC;90;73;86;72;Some sun;NE;6;73%;42%;7
Charleston, WV;85;59;86;60;Mostly sunny;E;4;56%;2%;11
Charlotte, NC;77;66;85;62;Partly sunny, warmer;NE;6;53%;5%;11
Cheyenne, WY;93;61;90;60;Mostly sunny;ESE;11;36%;23%;12
Chicago, IL;80;65;83;71;Sunny and pleasant;S;7;46%;10%;10
Cleveland, OH;76;63;81;70;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;6;53%;10%;10
Columbia, SC;86;70;89;67;Partly sunny;ENE;6;60%;33%;8
Columbus, OH;80;56;85;63;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;56%;7%;11
Concord, NH;80;49;86;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;4;46%;3%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;77;92;74;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;61%;65%;7
Denver, CO;97;66;96;67;Mostly sunny;S;9;30%;45%;12
Des Moines, IA;83;60;87;65;Sunny and pleasant;SE;8;51%;6%;10
Detroit, MI;80;61;86;64;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;48%;9%;10
Dodge City, KS;91;66;91;64;Mostly sunny;SE;13;50%;4%;11
Duluth, MN;84;65;82;67;A severe t-storm;SW;12;65%;86%;9
El Paso, TX;90;72;90;72;A t-storm around;ESE;10;44%;55%;13
Fairbanks, AK;82;60;69;53;Not as warm;ENE;5;57%;44%;2
Fargo, ND;92;73;88;64;A severe t-storm;NNE;8;75%;70%;6
Grand Junction, CO;98;69;98;69;A t-storm around;SSE;10;29%;64%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;82;56;86;63;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;6;54%;7%;10
Hartford, CT;79;57;85;59;Mostly sunny;S;4;44%;3%;10
Helena, MT;90;57;89;60;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;36%;11%;10
Honolulu, HI;86;75;86;75;Spotty showers;ENE;17;59%;83%;12
Houston, TX;90;75;87;76;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;76%;77%;5
Indianapolis, IN;81;60;88;68;Mostly sunny;SE;5;51%;8%;11
Jackson, MS;88;71;86;71;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;82%;74%;11
Jacksonville, FL;89;73;88;75;A shower or t-storm;E;6;73%;73%;12
Juneau, AK;66;54;67;54;A little a.m. rain;SE;7;73%;66%;2
Kansas City, MO;90;65;91;73;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;42%;11%;11
Knoxville, TN;82;67;87;68;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;5;70%;26%;9
Las Vegas, NV;107;88;110;87;Partly sunny;NW;10;20%;39%;12
Lexington, KY;84;64;88;65;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;6;64%;14%;11
Little Rock, AR;89;71;87;72;A t-storm in spots;E;6;74%;68%;7
Long Beach, CA;103;74;89;71;Partly sunny, cooler;SE;7;47%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;102;73;95;70;Partly sunny;S;6;45%;1%;12
Louisville, KY;85;67;90;71;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;5;61%;25%;11
Madison, WI;80;55;85;63;Sunny and delightful;SSW;7;54%;6%;10
Memphis, TN;89;72;88;73;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;78%;71%;7
Miami, FL;90;78;90;80;A shower or t-storm;E;8;67%;73%;11
Milwaukee, WI;79;62;82;66;Sunshine and nice;SSW;10;58%;8%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;69;90;71;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;56%;28%;10
Mobile, AL;88;74;86;75;Couple of t-storms;S;6;75%;78%;8
Montgomery, AL;89;71;85;71;A shower or t-storm;SE;6;80%;75%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;49;43;60;49;Not as cool;W;19;61%;3%;11
Nashville, TN;86;71;87;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;71%;64%;8
New Orleans, LA;84;75;87;76;Couple of t-storms;S;7;77%;78%;9
New York, NY;79;65;82;68;Sunny and nice;S;6;42%;1%;10
Newark, NJ;80;60;84;62;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;40%;2%;10
Norfolk, VA;75;71;81;70;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;14;66%;16%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;92;69;90;70;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;58%;4%;12
Olympia, WA;74;50;82;50;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;4;54%;4%;9
Omaha, NE;87;65;90;65;Plenty of sun;SE;11;50%;4%;10
Orlando, FL;90;72;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;E;4;67%;61%;12
Philadelphia, PA;80;63;84;65;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;6;42%;3%;11
Phoenix, AZ;112;91;110;88;Mostly sunny;E;10;23%;55%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;79;56;84;61;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;49%;5%;11
Portland, ME;76;57;79;61;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;9;51%;2%;10
Portland, OR;80;56;85;56;Partly sunny;NNW;6;47%;4%;9
Providence, RI;79;55;83;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;42%;2%;10
Raleigh, NC;79;64;83;62;Partly sunny;NE;7;63%;3%;10
Reno, NV;95;63;96;62;Sunshine and hot;W;10;18%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;79;60;84;58;Mostly sunny;NE;6;55%;0%;11
Roswell, NM;89;69;85;66;Partial sunshine;SSW;11;55%;55%;12
Sacramento, CA;97;60;96;59;Sunny and hot;S;7;35%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;98;76;101;76;Partly sunny and hot;E;11;21%;29%;11
San Antonio, TX;92;74;91;74;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;72%;78%;5
San Diego, CA;85;70;82;69;Humid with sunshine;SW;7;64%;21%;12
San Francisco, CA;73;58;71;56;Fog, then sun;W;12;57%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;88;74;86;72;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;75%;64%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;76;57;79;57;Partly sunny;N;8;53%;4%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;86;70;88;67;Sunny, breezy, humid;S;15;64%;21%;10
Spokane, WA;81;51;88;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;2;29%;0%;9
Springfield, IL;81;58;87;68;Plenty of sunshine;E;4;63%;10%;11
St. Louis, MO;85;61;89;72;Mostly sunny;SE;6;60%;22%;10
Tampa, FL;90;74;93;75;A t-storm in spots;N;5;69%;50%;12
Toledo, OH;78;59;84;64;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;2;49%;10%;10
Tucson, AZ;106;83;102;80;A t-storm around;ENE;10;29%;64%;12
Tulsa, OK;94;68;93;71;Mostly sunny;E;6;55%;8%;11
Vero Beach, FL;89;71;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;70%;60%;12
Washington, DC;82;62;85;62;Sunny and pleasant;SE;6;46%;2%;11
Wichita, KS;92;65;93;67;Mostly sunny;SE;7;50%;4%;11
Wilmington, DE;80;60;84;60;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;46%;1%;11
_____
