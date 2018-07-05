US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;89;73;81;51;Not as warm;NNW;15;64%;60%;9
Albuquerque, NM;91;69;88;69;Mostly sunny;SE;10;40%;37%;12
Anchorage, AK;73;57;77;58;Partly sunny;W;5;62%;29%;5
Asheville, NC;85;67;81;66;Thunderstorms;NW;5;80%;85%;10
Atlanta, GA;89;71;88;70;A t-storm around;N;5;69%;75%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;84;76;83;67;Thunderstorms;NNW;11;85%;71%;8
Austin, TX;93;74;94;73;Clouds and sun;ENE;4;62%;55%;11
Baltimore, MD;93;81;88;69;Thunderstorms;NNW;6;74%;67%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;90;73;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;75%;67%;12
Billings, MT;89;65;101;66;Sunny;SSW;7;35%;7%;10
Birmingham, AL;90;73;89;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;70%;78%;10
Bismarck, ND;81;63;88;71;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;66%;39%;9
Boise, ID;101;70;94;67;Mostly sunny and hot;N;6;21%;4%;10
Boston, MA;95;76;83;60;Thunderstorms;NNW;10;80%;69%;3
Bridgeport, CT;87;75;80;60;Thunderstorms;N;8;79%;67%;3
Buffalo, NY;88;66;75;56;Not as warm;N;10;52%;0%;10
Burlington, VT;96;73;76;52;Cooler;NNW;15;63%;60%;7
Caribou, ME;93;72;77;49;Showers around;NW;14;66%;82%;8
Casper, WY;88;56;97;60;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;8;30%;4%;11
Charleston, SC;87;74;88;74;More sun than clouds;SSW;5;73%;44%;12
Charleston, WV;93;72;82;58;Showers and t-storms;NNE;5;79%;61%;3
Charlotte, NC;92;72;90;69;Thunderstorms;N;5;73%;90%;11
Cheyenne, WY;79;58;86;59;Mostly sunny;S;10;47%;29%;12
Chicago, IL;88;68;76;64;Not as warm;NNE;14;48%;0%;10
Cleveland, OH;85;68;72;63;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;16;65%;0%;10
Columbia, SC;91;73;93;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;4;69%;84%;12
Columbus, OH;93;69;79;56;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;9;59%;27%;11
Concord, NH;95;75;80;48;Cooler, a.m. showers;NW;14;72%;100%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;75;95;76;Partly sunny;ENE;10;60%;55%;10
Denver, CO;85;61;92;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;39%;65%;12
Des Moines, IA;88;64;83;62;Sunshine, less humid;ESE;8;59%;4%;10
Detroit, MI;94;64;78;56;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;10;45%;1%;10
Dodge City, KS;93;68;91;67;Partly sunny;SSE;8;53%;37%;11
Duluth, MN;78;57;77;59;Sunny and pleasant;SW;7;58%;1%;9
El Paso, TX;96;72;93;73;Lots of sun, breezy;ESE;14;39%;9%;13
Fairbanks, AK;70;54;78;54;Mostly sunny;SW;5;50%;11%;5
Fargo, ND;78;56;82;67;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;9;61%;19%;9
Grand Junction, CO;98;66;98;70;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;28%;28%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;89;62;80;55;Sunny, not as warm;SE;8;45%;2%;10
Hartford, CT;91;76;82;57;Thunderstorms;N;8;80%;74%;9
Helena, MT;91;61;95;65;Sunny and hot;SW;6;38%;0%;10
Honolulu, HI;89;76;88;75;Rain and drizzle;ENE;18;57%;82%;13
Houston, TX;91;75;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;71%;70%;12
Indianapolis, IN;91;72;83;59;Not as hot;NE;9;56%;12%;11
Jackson, MS;91;73;92;74;Mostly sunny;NE;5;66%;71%;12
Jacksonville, FL;87;73;88;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;74%;66%;12
Juneau, AK;80;55;73;54;Cloudy;SE;9;63%;65%;2
Kansas City, MO;95;74;90;67;Showers and t-storms;E;8;59%;62%;10
Knoxville, TN;92;72;84;68;Showers and t-storms;NNE;4;80%;72%;5
Las Vegas, NV;107;84;111;88;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;7;12%;37%;12
Lexington, KY;93;73;83;59;Showers and t-storms;NNE;8;74%;60%;10
Little Rock, AR;95;76;94;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;6;68%;74%;9
Long Beach, CA;91;68;103;78;Very hot;NNW;8;30%;5%;12
Los Angeles, CA;89;70;106;80;Sunshine;NNE;6;27%;5%;12
Louisville, KY;95;76;85;61;A morning t-storm;NNE;8;69%;59%;9
Madison, WI;88;59;80;54;Sunny, not as warm;SSE;6;49%;0%;10
Memphis, TN;95;76;93;73;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;70%;66%;8
Miami, FL;90;81;90;78;Showers and t-storms;E;8;69%;76%;8
Milwaukee, WI;87;64;74;60;Not as warm;NNE;11;52%;0%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;61;83;64;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;55%;2%;10
Mobile, AL;89;74;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;5;72%;70%;12
Montgomery, AL;88;71;88;71;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;70%;71%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;71;53;56;33;Cooler, a.m. showers;NW;33;92%;100%;5
Nashville, TN;96;75;87;68;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;77%;66%;6
New Orleans, LA;89;76;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;71%;66%;8
New York, NY;88;75;83;65;Thunderstorms;N;8;78%;68%;3
Newark, NJ;90;76;83;62;Thunderstorms;NNW;7;77%;68%;3
Norfolk, VA;89;75;92;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;7;68%;88%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;93;74;93;72;Partial sunshine;NE;8;69%;55%;12
Olympia, WA;82;55;72;53;Not as warm;SSW;7;63%;44%;4
Omaha, NE;88;67;86;67;Mostly sunny, humid;ESE;8;58%;8%;11
Orlando, FL;88;74;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;4;77%;74%;6
Philadelphia, PA;92;76;83;64;Thunderstorms;N;8;77%;67%;4
Phoenix, AZ;114;95;112;92;Mostly sunny and hot;E;10;19%;9%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;86;68;80;55;A shower in the a.m.;N;7;61%;55%;10
Portland, ME;84;72;81;56;A morning t-storm;NNW;9;71%;57%;8
Portland, OR;85;60;78;57;Partly sunny;SW;6;57%;35%;6
Providence, RI;91;75;79;59;Thunderstorms;NNW;9;78%;68%;3
Raleigh, NC;91;73;91;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;5;70%;85%;11
Reno, NV;89;61;88;61;Partly sunny;W;8;23%;7%;12
Richmond, VA;91;76;88;65;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;74%;87%;10
Roswell, NM;95;68;88;68;Mostly sunny, breezy;SE;15;51%;39%;11
Sacramento, CA;88;60;90;59;Partly sunny;SW;5;39%;3%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;99;74;103;77;Mostly sunny;ESE;11;17%;1%;11
San Antonio, TX;90;74;93;73;A t-storm around;SE;7;63%;66%;6
San Diego, CA;79;68;86;72;Sunshine;SW;8;50%;7%;12
San Francisco, CA;70;58;71;56;Fog, then sun;W;10;63%;3%;10
Savannah, GA;87;73;90;73;A t-storm around;SW;5;72%;54%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;84;61;73;59;Not as warm;SW;11;59%;44%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;81;59;81;65;Partly sunny;SE;10;69%;21%;10
Spokane, WA;93;63;89;61;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;10;32%;30%;9
Springfield, IL;94;71;84;57;Mostly sunny;NE;12;63%;11%;11
St. Louis, MO;97;76;89;61;Clouds breaking;NE;8;66%;40%;8
Tampa, FL;90;74;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;NW;5;75%;65%;7
Toledo, OH;91;64;79;55;Not as warm;NE;9;49%;3%;10
Tucson, AZ;110;85;106;84;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;11;24%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;96;75;96;73;Partly sunny;NE;6;60%;32%;11
Vero Beach, FL;89;72;89;70;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;78%;74%;8
Washington, DC;92;78;87;64;Thunderstorms;NNE;6;74%;67%;5
Wichita, KS;93;74;91;70;Partly sunny;E;7;59%;40%;9
Wilmington, DE;90;76;83;62;Thunderstorms;N;9;75%;67%;4
