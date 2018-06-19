US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;93;68;81;52;Not as warm;N;9;51%;2%;10
Albuquerque, NM;87;63;90;61;Partly sunny;SSE;7;25%;0%;13
Anchorage, AK;63;51;60;50;A touch of rain;WNW;8;73%;84%;2
Asheville, NC;88;67;87;68;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;64%;52%;12
Atlanta, GA;91;72;92;73;Partly sunny, humid;NW;6;59%;27%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;77;73;85;66;A shower or t-storm;E;7;68%;56%;7
Austin, TX;92;72;81;71;Rain and a t-storm;E;7;87%;90%;3
Baltimore, MD;94;81;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;5;58%;60%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;78;74;87;74;A passing shower;SE;7;76%;66%;5
Billings, MT;63;51;68;54;Showers/thunderstorm;NNE;7;86%;86%;3
Birmingham, AL;90;72;91;73;Lots of sun, humid;NNW;6;62%;26%;12
Bismarck, ND;75;56;77;56;Periods of sun;NE;8;60%;26%;5
Boise, ID;71;54;77;57;Rather cloudy;N;6;57%;30%;7
Boston, MA;96;70;83;60;Not as hot;NNW;11;46%;5%;10
Bridgeport, CT;86;72;85;62;Clearing;N;10;55%;47%;11
Buffalo, NY;84;65;77;57;Clearing;ESE;8;58%;60%;10
Burlington, VT;82;60;77;55;Not as warm;WSW;12;50%;0%;10
Caribou, ME;75;56;71;51;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;15;47%;0%;6
Casper, WY;68;46;65;46;A strong t-storm;NNE;6;83%;84%;5
Charleston, SC;89;75;91;76;Partly sunny, humid;SW;8;64%;2%;12
Charleston, WV;96;74;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;NW;6;71%;81%;10
Charlotte, NC;96;74;96;74;Partly sunny and hot;W;6;53%;12%;12
Cheyenne, WY;72;52;67;49;A strong t-storm;N;10;76%;69%;4
Chicago, IL;95;65;70;65;Showers and t-storms;N;8;93%;85%;3
Cleveland, OH;88;69;75;68;Cooler but humid;E;8;77%;69%;8
Columbia, SC;96;74;100;75;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;6;53%;6%;12
Columbus, OH;92;74;87;70;Showers and t-storms;E;6;77%;85%;8
Concord, NH;90;66;81;50;Not as warm;NNW;14;45%;4%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;73;86;74;A shower or t-storm;SE;14;75%;74%;3
Denver, CO;78;59;75;56;A strong t-storm;N;8;59%;67%;7
Des Moines, IA;94;73;83;67;Showers and t-storms;WSW;10;79%;71%;4
Detroit, MI;92;66;79;63;Cooler;NE;7;69%;44%;4
Dodge City, KS;94;71;92;63;A severe t-storm;ESE;16;63%;88%;9
Duluth, MN;77;52;69;55;Partly sunny;NE;7;66%;5%;8
El Paso, TX;97;73;102;73;Partly sunny;WNW;8;22%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;70;51;68;45;Clouds and sun;SW;7;57%;43%;3
Fargo, ND;73;60;80;58;Some sun, pleasant;NNE;8;58%;21%;8
Grand Junction, CO;89;57;88;59;Partly sunny;NNW;9;19%;2%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;87;67;78;64;Not as warm;E;8;78%;77%;4
Hartford, CT;94;73;85;58;Not as hot;NNE;9;47%;28%;10
Helena, MT;62;50;62;52;Spotty showers;WNW;7;86%;80%;5
Honolulu, HI;89;71;90;75;Partly sunny;ENE;8;52%;25%;13
Houston, TX;81;75;80;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;7;91%;95%;3
Indianapolis, IN;94;75;91;71;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;8;65%;82%;6
Jackson, MS;89;72;88;72;More clouds than sun;WSW;5;73%;44%;5
Jacksonville, FL;91;73;90;74;Partly sunny;S;7;65%;31%;12
Juneau, AK;73;53;74;52;Mostly cloudy;S;7;62%;5%;5
Kansas City, MO;96;78;90;73;A thunderstorm;S;10;67%;79%;7
Knoxville, TN;93;72;91;72;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;5;65%;44%;12
Las Vegas, NV;94;73;100;77;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;10%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;91;72;91;71;Clouds and sun, hot;WSW;8;69%;44%;11
Little Rock, AR;90;71;88;71;Clouds and sunshine;S;7;65%;39%;9
Long Beach, CA;75;60;78;64;Turning sunny;SSE;6;63%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;72;59;80;64;Turning sunny;S;6;58%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;93;74;91;73;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;7;66%;44%;8
Madison, WI;86;64;71;60;A t-storm, cooler;ENE;8;81%;84%;4
Memphis, TN;94;74;90;71;Partly sunny;SSW;9;60%;35%;10
Miami, FL;87;78;87;77;A t-storm around;ESE;8;68%;52%;11
Milwaukee, WI;93;59;65;58;A t-storm in spots;NNE;11;86%;76%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;91;63;73;60;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;11;77%;59%;5
Mobile, AL;89;74;92;74;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;6;66%;37%;12
Montgomery, AL;89;72;91;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;NW;5;66%;18%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;60;42;49;40;Windy and cooler;NW;38;75%;0%;11
Nashville, TN;92;72;92;72;Clouds and sun, warm;W;7;62%;39%;7
New Orleans, LA;88;77;89;77;Some sun, a shower;SSE;8;69%;64%;7
New York, NY;93;74;88;67;Clearing;NNE;10;50%;47%;11
Newark, NJ;94;73;89;66;Clouds, then sun;NNE;9;49%;47%;11
Norfolk, VA;87;75;94;74;Very hot;SSE;6;59%;44%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;89;71;85;70;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;11;74%;14%;5
Olympia, WA;86;55;85;57;Warm with sunshine;SW;5;52%;24%;9
Omaha, NE;93;71;86;66;Showers and t-storms;W;8;74%;87%;5
Orlando, FL;93;72;93;73;Partly sunny;SE;5;61%;9%;12
Philadelphia, PA;96;77;90;67;Thundershower;N;9;56%;65%;9
Phoenix, AZ;99;76;101;78;Plenty of sun;W;5;13%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;92;73;83;68;A morning t-storm;NNE;6;79%;87%;7
Portland, ME;86;65;78;55;Sunny, breezy, nice;NW;14;54%;1%;10
Portland, OR;82;59;90;63;Mostly sunny, warm;N;5;47%;8%;10
Providence, RI;87;70;85;57;A morning shower;N;10;47%;58%;10
Raleigh, NC;95;75;97;75;Very hot;WSW;6;56%;33%;11
Reno, NV;75;52;84;57;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;32%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;95;75;96;72;Very hot;NNE;7;58%;44%;11
Roswell, NM;96;69;98;69;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;10;38%;6%;12
Sacramento, CA;88;57;94;58;Sunny and very warm;SSW;5;44%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;79;57;77;57;Some sun, pleasant;ESE;8;40%;26%;11
San Antonio, TX;93;75;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;8;82%;91%;3
San Diego, CA;72;62;73;64;Low clouds, then sun;W;7;59%;1%;11
San Francisco, CA;66;55;67;54;Partly sunny;WSW;10;73%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;89;72;92;72;Humid with some sun;SSW;6;69%;2%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;87;61;87;63;Warm with sunshine;WSW;6;50%;35%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;88;67;73;62;A shower;NE;12;84%;75%;3
Spokane, WA;71;58;81;57;Partly sunny, warmer;E;5;46%;26%;9
Springfield, IL;94;74;90;69;A stray thunderstorm;SE;8;72%;78%;9
St. Louis, MO;96;77;93;74;Hot with some sun;SW;8;57%;44%;11
Tampa, FL;92;74;92;75;A t-storm around;NNW;5;70%;43%;12
Toledo, OH;94;70;79;62;Cooler;E;5;68%;44%;4
Tucson, AZ;100;69;100;69;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;15%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;92;74;89;72;Clouds and sun;S;10;69%;38%;6
Vero Beach, FL;88;70;88;69;Mostly sunny;SE;7;64%;7%;12
Washington, DC;94;78;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;8;59%;65%;7
Wichita, KS;93;76;91;73;Rather cloudy, humid;S;12;63%;44%;9
Wilmington, DE;93;76;89;67;Thundershower;NNE;10;57%;63%;11
