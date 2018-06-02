US Forecast
Updated 11:33 pm, Friday, June 1, 2018
US Forecast for Saturday, June 2, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;85;66;79;55;Clouds breaking;N;10;68%;10%;9
Albuquerque, NM;92;61;92;66;Sunny and very warm;ESE;10;11%;15%;12
Anchorage, AK;63;48;68;51;Mostly sunny;SE;7;52%;15%;5
Asheville, NC;85;64;81;63;Partly sunny;NW;9;68%;28%;11
Atlanta, GA;89;70;89;71;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;7;65%;26%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;78;68;76;63;Showers and t-storms;ENE;6;91%;86%;4
Austin, TX;98;75;100;77;Sunshine;S;7;56%;17%;12
Baltimore, MD;84;73;84;64;Thunderstorms;NNE;4;80%;87%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;92;75;94;76;Partly sunny and hot;SW;7;65%;13%;12
Billings, MT;64;46;76;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;14;34%;2%;10
Birmingham, AL;86;70;89;72;Sunshine and warm;W;6;70%;40%;12
Bismarck, ND;81;51;71;46;Not as warm;NW;15;57%;16%;8
Boise, ID;69;47;81;57;Sunshine and warmer;ENE;6;33%;0%;10
Boston, MA;80;68;76;56;A shower;NE;8;75%;57%;6
Bridgeport, CT;76;66;81;58;Spotty showers;E;8;71%;86%;4
Buffalo, NY;79;60;73;60;Turning sunny;E;12;61%;11%;8
Burlington, VT;87;63;76;49;Not as warm;NNE;13;52%;0%;9
Caribou, ME;82;52;64;40;Cooler;N;17;51%;3%;8
Casper, WY;73;39;74;39;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;11;29%;4%;11
Charleston, SC;90;76;90;75;A shower or t-storm;SW;8;73%;75%;11
Charleston, WV;80;66;82;63;Spotty showers;NW;5;75%;63%;5
Charlotte, NC;90;68;89;68;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;62%;60%;11
Cheyenne, WY;78;44;73;44;Sunny and pleasant;SE;13;27%;3%;11
Chicago, IL;68;55;71;62;Clouds and sun;NE;9;71%;66%;10
Cleveland, OH;73;62;67;63;Some sun, less humid;ENE;13;78%;17%;7
Columbia, SC;92;72;91;71;A shower or t-storm;WSW;6;60%;61%;11
Columbus, OH;81;61;79;61;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;69%;28%;7
Concord, NH;83;66;83;47;Clearing;ENE;9;58%;25%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;78;100;72;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;12;53%;43%;12
Denver, CO;90;50;79;53;Sunny, not as warm;SE;8;23%;7%;12
Des Moines, IA;96;68;77;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;10;74%;61%;3
Detroit, MI;81;55;71;59;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;66%;27%;7
Dodge City, KS;99;65;84;51;Sunshine and cooler;NNE;21;36%;0%;11
Duluth, MN;48;41;45;39;Afternoon rain;NW;12;96%;85%;3
El Paso, TX;102;71;104;77;Sunny;E;5;7%;19%;12
Fairbanks, AK;62;44;70;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNE;5;39%;36%;5
Fargo, ND;82;55;66;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;15;80%;66%;3
Grand Junction, CO;86;51;88;58;Sunshine;NE;8;16%;20%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;80;56;73;60;Not as warm;E;9;65%;63%;10
Hartford, CT;79;67;85;56;Showers around;ENE;7;61%;70%;6
Helena, MT;61;41;76;49;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;10;38%;0%;10
Honolulu, HI;86;74;85;75;Some sun, a shower;ENE;15;57%;57%;7
Houston, TX;95;76;96;75;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;61%;3%;12
Indianapolis, IN;86;65;86;67;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;6;60%;45%;8
Jackson, MS;92;74;94;74;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;7;66%;28%;12
Jacksonville, FL;90;74;91;75;Couple of t-storms;WSW;8;70%;70%;12
Juneau, AK;63;47;57;42;Spotty showers;E;11;73%;71%;2
Kansas City, MO;94;74;83;61;Showers and t-storms;NNW;12;73%;60%;5
Knoxville, TN;79;68;85;69;Humid with some sun;SW;5;70%;28%;11
Las Vegas, NV;94;73;100;77;Sunshine;NW;8;10%;11%;12
Lexington, KY;79;68;84;67;Partly sunny, humid;NNW;6;70%;35%;10
Little Rock, AR;92;74;96;69;A severe t-storm;WNW;6;65%;76%;11
Long Beach, CA;75;60;78;60;Sunshine;SW;6;57%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;75;58;79;60;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;53%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;86;69;88;70;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;6;64%;47%;11
Madison, WI;78;52;74;58;Inc. clouds;SE;8;69%;71%;6
Memphis, TN;90;73;94;70;Partly sunny and hot;SW;4;69%;63%;11
Miami, FL;86;74;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;70%;68%;12
Milwaukee, WI;58;51;66;56;Pleasant and warmer;NNE;10;69%;71%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;60;67;52;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;10;78%;75%;2
Mobile, AL;87;76;90;76;Partly sunny and hot;SW;7;69%;37%;12
Montgomery, AL;88;72;86;73;Partly sunny;W;6;75%;35%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;58;46;52;36;Clearing and breezy;NNE;24;82%;3%;10
Nashville, TN;83;70;91;71;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;5;65%;67%;11
New Orleans, LA;93;77;91;78;A passing shower;WSW;7;67%;59%;11
New York, NY;80;70;84;62;Showers and t-storms;E;7;70%;82%;4
Newark, NJ;83;70;84;62;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;72%;84%;4
Norfolk, VA;91;73;86;70;Showers and t-storms;NW;7;76%;84%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;96;75;92;60;Sunny and hot;NNE;12;48%;1%;11
Olympia, WA;66;48;76;48;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;3;52%;21%;9
Omaha, NE;96;67;78;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;15;62%;55%;6
Orlando, FL;91;74;91;74;Partly sunny;WSW;8;69%;31%;12
Philadelphia, PA;88;71;83;62;Thunderstorms;ENE;7;80%;88%;4
Phoenix, AZ;100;77;105;78;Sunny and hot;WNW;6;9%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;78;66;81;65;A shower;NNE;6;68%;63%;5
Portland, ME;77;62;77;52;Clearing;N;11;66%;14%;9
Portland, OR;71;51;81;55;More sun than clouds;NNW;5;51%;11%;9
Providence, RI;73;65;81;55;Showers around;NE;8;73%;71%;6
Raleigh, NC;92;70;86;68;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;68%;66%;11
Reno, NV;76;49;85;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;6;21%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;91;71;81;68;Thunderstorms;NNW;6;80%;90%;7
Roswell, NM;108;66;99;66;Sunny, breezy, hot;E;15;15%;9%;12
Sacramento, CA;85;55;96;59;Sunshine and hot;SSW;5;38%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;70;49;77;54;Sunny and nice;SW;8;29%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;100;75;102;75;Sunny and hot;SSE;8;52%;6%;12
San Diego, CA;70;59;73;60;Clear;W;7;63%;0%;12
San Francisco, CA;67;52;73;54;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;8;64%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;93;74;91;73;Couple of t-storms;WSW;8;75%;78%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;53;75;54;Nice with some sun;NNE;6;51%;30%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;91;61;73;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;17;65%;55%;8
Spokane, WA;66;47;76;52;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;6;39%;0%;9
Springfield, IL;95;65;87;62;Inc. clouds;NW;8;61%;70%;11
St. Louis, MO;93;70;90;63;A severe t-storm;WNW;6;61%;84%;6
Tampa, FL;88;74;89;76;Partly sunny;WSW;6;76%;66%;12
Toledo, OH;84;58;72;59;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;60%;26%;8
Tucson, AZ;100;69;106;70;Sunny;SW;6;7%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;96;78;93;62;Mostly sunny and hot;N;9;58%;25%;11
Vero Beach, FL;85;71;88;70;Sun and some clouds;SW;5;74%;33%;12
Washington, DC;89;72;81;64;Thunderstorms;NNE;7;81%;89%;3
Wichita, KS;94;73;86;56;Not as hot;N;16;51%;0%;11
Wilmington, DE;85;71;81;62;Thunderstorms;ENE;7;82%;89%;3
