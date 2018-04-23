US Forecast
Updated 11:32 pm, Sunday, April 22, 2018
US Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;61;30;66;39;Sunny and beautiful;SSE;5;37%;1%;7
Albuquerque, NM;75;50;79;52;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;22%;0%;10
Anchorage, AK;49;39;50;42;Cloudy with a shower;SE;6;58%;81%;1
Asheville, NC;60;49;55;52;Heavy rain, windy;E;16;83%;94%;2
Atlanta, GA;61;57;69;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;14;82%;69%;2
Atlantic City, NJ;57;41;58;45;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;56%;3%;8
Austin, TX;77;55;83;58;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;3;41%;2%;11
Baltimore, MD;66;51;69;51;High clouds and nice;SSE;4;38%;56%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;78;52;73;55;Mostly cloudy;WNW;9;60%;6%;5
Billings, MT;67;37;41;31;Rain turning to snow;W;15;82%;92%;1
Birmingham, AL;64;58;69;56;Cloudy;W;6;69%;44%;3
Bismarck, ND;68;39;60;37;Occasional p.m. rain;N;14;48%;79%;2
Boise, ID;66;37;67;43;Partly sunny;NE;8;43%;3%;8
Boston, MA;59;41;59;41;Sunny and nice;S;7;42%;1%;8
Bridgeport, CT;61;39;60;38;Sunny and pleasant;SE;7;43%;4%;8
Buffalo, NY;60;39;64;47;High clouds and nice;SSE;9;51%;18%;7
Burlington, VT;58;33;64;43;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;5;35%;0%;7
Caribou, ME;46;28;57;35;Mostly sunny, milder;WSW;5;39%;2%;6
Casper, WY;69;35;51;25;Thundershowers;NNE;17;72%;84%;4
Charleston, SC;72;63;69;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;16;88%;98%;2
Charleston, WV;73;53;63;52;Rain and drizzle;SE;13;48%;84%;4
Charlotte, NC;70;53;57;55;Windy with downpours;E;16;78%;95%;2
Cheyenne, WY;61;34;63;29;Windy;N;21;50%;66%;7
Chicago, IL;55;42;47;45;Mostly sunny;NE;11;77%;36%;7
Cleveland, OH;52;45;63;47;Warmer with some sun;SE;11;57%;61%;8
Columbia, SC;73;60;67;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;ESE;16;82%;93%;2
Columbus, OH;66;49;63;50;Rain and drizzle;E;12;56%;83%;6
Concord, NH;61;31;65;36;Mostly sunny;S;4;34%;2%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;69;51;77;55;Warmer with some sun;N;14;54%;1%;7
Denver, CO;64;41;71;33;Partly sunny, breezy;NNE;13;43%;65%;9
Des Moines, IA;72;43;69;46;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;41%;5%;6
Detroit, MI;61;41;67;49;High clouds;SE;8;57%;34%;8
Dodge City, KS;63;38;71;43;Pleasant and warmer;ESE;7;47%;23%;9
Duluth, MN;62;35;63;42;Partly sunny, mild;WSW;7;55%;28%;7
El Paso, TX;80;57;88;58;Mostly sunny;S;6;21%;0%;11
Fairbanks, AK;50;28;51;31;Partly sunny;NNE;7;46%;13%;3
Fargo, ND;64;42;64;42;Partial sunshine;N;7;55%;60%;7
Grand Junction, CO;75;49;79;47;Sun and clouds;NW;14;27%;31%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;64;37;70;49;High clouds and nice;SE;8;55%;36%;7
Hartford, CT;62;37;65;36;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;5;37%;4%;8
Helena, MT;64;35;50;26;Showers of rain/snow;ENE;14;58%;63%;2
Honolulu, HI;84;72;83;72;Breezy with sunshine;ENE;19;60%;33%;12
Houston, TX;73;55;79;58;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;9;53%;2%;11
Indianapolis, IN;67;50;58;50;Rain and drizzle;E;10;73%;81%;4
Jackson, MS;69;52;70;54;Rather cloudy;W;8;70%;40%;3
Jacksonville, FL;76;68;78;66;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;14;83%;89%;3
Juneau, AK;47;38;48;38;Breezy with rain;E;20;80%;96%;1
Kansas City, MO;68;50;70;50;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;42%;19%;7
Knoxville, TN;66;54;66;53;Breezy with rain;NE;14;76%;87%;3
Las Vegas, NV;90;64;93;66;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;8;15%;0%;9
Lexington, KY;71;54;61;52;Rain, breezy, cooler;ESE;14;77%;97%;2
Little Rock, AR;67;55;66;53;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;70%;56%;3
Long Beach, CA;84;57;75;55;Partly sunny;SSW;6;57%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;79;56;79;55;Partly cloudy;S;6;58%;1%;9
Louisville, KY;70;55;63;54;Cooler with rain;E;10;76%;92%;2
Madison, WI;61;34;65;39;Partly sunny;NE;8;45%;13%;7
Memphis, TN;69;56;63;55;Rain and drizzle;NNW;9;86%;83%;2
Miami, FL;84;74;84;74;Couple of t-storms;SE;11;78%;84%;6
Milwaukee, WI;57;38;53;42;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;58%;30%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;64;40;67;44;Partly sunny, nice;W;4;50%;19%;7
Mobile, AL;73;58;74;57;Partly sunny;WSW;7;58%;12%;9
Montgomery, AL;66;57;70;54;Cloudy;W;7;77%;41%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;22;17;36;26;Not as cold;SW;23;47%;0%;8
Nashville, TN;62;56;69;54;Thundershowers;SW;7;76%;91%;2
New Orleans, LA;80;58;75;59;Mostly cloudy;WNW;9;56%;8%;8
New York, NY;65;45;63;44;Sunny and nice;SSE;7;37%;2%;8
Newark, NJ;65;42;64;41;Sunny and nice;SSE;6;36%;4%;8
Norfolk, VA;63;48;62;55;Partly sunny, breezy;E;13;54%;77%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;61;47;72;49;Warmer;NE;11;59%;8%;9
Olympia, WA;60;36;70;39;Partly sunny, warmer;NNE;7;51%;3%;6
Omaha, NE;71;42;70;45;Mostly cloudy;E;7;45%;8%;6
Orlando, FL;81;70;85;69;Showers and t-storms;SSW;9;78%;84%;4
Philadelphia, PA;66;43;68;46;High clouds, nice;SSE;5;34%;5%;8
Phoenix, AZ;94;68;95;69;Mostly sunny and hot;W;5;14%;0%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;67;47;69;48;Clouds and sun;ESE;9;46%;57%;8
Portland, ME;56;36;56;40;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;45%;1%;7
Portland, OR;65;41;75;49;Partly sunny;E;8;41%;3%;7
Providence, RI;62;38;63;36;Sunny and nice;S;6;34%;2%;8
Raleigh, NC;72;50;66;55;Cooler, p.m. rain;E;14;66%;92%;3
Reno, NV;76;43;72;44;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;6;31%;1%;9
Richmond, VA;69;43;65;51;Partly sunny;ESE;13;51%;79%;6
Roswell, NM;73;49;86;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;10;30%;5%;10
Sacramento, CA;85;52;84;52;Partly sunny;WSW;5;49%;0%;8
Salt Lake City, UT;77;52;68;43;Thundershowers;ENE;16;43%;63%;7
San Antonio, TX;80;54;85;57;Mostly sunny;SE;5;46%;2%;11
San Diego, CA;72;54;72;54;Partly sunny;W;6;61%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;68;50;70;51;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;7;70%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;73;65;74;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;15;88%;92%;2
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;59;42;69;46;Partly sunny, warmer;NE;10;50%;3%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;63;38;67;41;Partly sunny, nice;NE;5;55%;29%;7
Spokane, WA;59;36;66;40;Partly sunny;ESE;6;37%;0%;6
Springfield, IL;73;50;64;50;A bit of rain;ENE;12;60%;67%;2
St. Louis, MO;60;52;58;51;Rain tapering off;N;10;81%;70%;2
Tampa, FL;86;70;83;70;A shower or t-storm;SSW;9;85%;82%;5
Toledo, OH;57;40;64;47;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;60%;41%;8
Tucson, AZ;91;59;93;59;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;5;14%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;57;49;70;49;Pleasant and warmer;N;9;65%;21%;4
Vero Beach, FL;79;70;83;68;Couple of t-storms;S;11;76%;86%;6
Washington, DC;66;47;68;51;High clouds;SE;8;39%;54%;8
Wichita, KS;57;43;71;45;Warmer;ENE;9;57%;8%;9
Wilmington, DE;65;40;68;46;High clouds;SE;7;40%;7%;8
