US Forecast
Updated 11:31 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
US Forecast for Tuesday, April 3, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;48;32;44;40;Rain developing;SSE;10;58%;91%;1
Albuquerque, NM;75;47;69;41;Clouds and sun;NE;14;17%;0%;8
Anchorage, AK;40;19;34;22;Chilly with sunshine;NNE;7;51%;44%;3
Asheville, NC;73;50;74;50;Partly sunny;S;7;63%;71%;5
Atlanta, GA;80;57;79;55;Periods of sun, warm;SSW;7;67%;71%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;42;36;53;49;Rain, mainly early;S;9;86%;67%;1
Austin, TX;81;67;80;49;A strong t-storm;NNE;7;70%;65%;2
Baltimore, MD;47;43;56;53;A little a.m. rain;SSW;5;72%;68%;1
Baton Rouge, LA;82;67;84;55;Mostly cloudy;WSW;14;64%;59%;4
Billings, MT;29;12;38;27;Clouds and sun, cold;SW;8;68%;66%;3
Birmingham, AL;79;63;80;49;Partly sunny;SSW;15;71%;84%;4
Bismarck, ND;22;6;22;5;Partly sunny, cold;SE;8;65%;30%;5
Boise, ID;44;29;56;38;Clouds and sun;ESE;9;33%;15%;5
Boston, MA;42;35;43;39;Rain and drizzle;SE;9;73%;94%;2
Bridgeport, CT;43;33;44;42;Rain at times;S;6;76%;75%;1
Buffalo, NY;41;32;49;39;Rain beginning;SSW;9;74%;95%;1
Burlington, VT;46;29;47;39;Bit of rain, snow;SE;9;55%;89%;2
Caribou, ME;36;19;44;31;Snow showers;SSE;7;51%;87%;1
Casper, WY;56;15;41;27;Clouds and sun;SW;17;41%;1%;6
Charleston, SC;78;62;77;65;Partly sunny;S;9;70%;19%;8
Charleston, WV;52;49;74;47;A shower in the a.m.;S;17;62%;84%;3
Charlotte, NC;81;52;81;63;Partly sunny;SSW;7;50%;29%;4
Cheyenne, WY;63;20;42;26;Cooler;WSW;20;28%;2%;7
Chicago, IL;41;38;43;28;Breezy with rain;WNW;14;96%;89%;1
Cleveland, OH;39;37;58;41;Rain and drizzle;SW;18;84%;88%;1
Columbia, SC;85;56;86;66;Periods of sun;S;8;55%;28%;7
Columbus, OH;48;42;70;39;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;20;76%;85%;2
Concord, NH;44;28;48;37;Snow and rain;ESE;7;57%;89%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;57;78;42;A morning t-storm;N;21;65%;56%;2
Denver, CO;72;27;53;33;Winds subsiding;SSE;16;22%;2%;7
Des Moines, IA;41;32;39;18;Rain tapering off;NW;17;77%;80%;1
Detroit, MI;42;34;44;35;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;15;89%;90%;1
Dodge City, KS;71;40;53;24;Windy;ENE;33;31%;4%;7
Duluth, MN;33;25;30;12;A bit of a.m. snow;NNW;13;66%;82%;1
El Paso, TX;83;58;82;51;Mostly sunny;W;11;13%;0%;9
Fairbanks, AK;29;5;22;7;Partly sunny, colder;NE;11;46%;6%;3
Fargo, ND;25;9;18;3;Lots of sun, colder;WNW;13;81%;17%;4
Grand Junction, CO;73;26;56;31;Cooler but pleasant;NNE;8;18%;0%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;45;33;39;29;Chilly with rain;NNE;14;89%;91%;1
Hartford, CT;43;31;45;41;Becoming rainy;SSE;5;70%;92%;3
Helena, MT;24;14;42;28;Not as cold;SW;8;55%;66%;3
Honolulu, HI;78;71;81;72;Inc. clouds;SSW;7;77%;44%;5
Houston, TX;83;71;82;55;Mostly cloudy, humid;NW;10;69%;66%;3
Indianapolis, IN;45;42;66;33;Showers and t-storms;W;20;82%;84%;2
Jackson, MS;80;64;84;46;Rather cloudy, warm;WSW;15;62%;66%;6
Jacksonville, FL;83;63;84;65;Spotty showers;SSE;9;64%;64%;9
Juneau, AK;41;24;40;22;Afternoon flurries;NNE;9;47%;66%;2
Kansas City, MO;37;37;46;22;Windy;NW;19;67%;64%;3
Knoxville, TN;70;55;77;46;Periods of sun, nice;SSW;10;71%;85%;6
Las Vegas, NV;85;55;76;56;Mostly sunny;N;8;14%;0%;7
Lexington, KY;50;49;75;37;Windy;SW;20;70%;82%;4
Little Rock, AR;58;56;76;37;A strong t-storm;NNW;19;77%;66%;2
Long Beach, CA;68;55;70;55;Low clouds, then sun;SW;6;66%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;69;56;71;55;Clouds, then sun;SSW;6;66%;0%;5
Louisville, KY;52;51;75;38;Thunderstorms;W;22;73%;88%;3
Madison, WI;40;31;37;23;Snow and rain, cold;NNW;13;81%;95%;1
Memphis, TN;71;62;76;39;A strong t-storm;NNW;20;72%;83%;3
Miami, FL;82;72;82;73;Partly sunny;E;11;64%;27%;10
Milwaukee, WI;39;34;38;24;Chilly with rain;N;17;87%;91%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;31;28;33;9;Cold with snow;NW;18;80%;88%;1
Mobile, AL;76;68;79;60;Partly sunny;S;15;77%;79%;8
Montgomery, AL;77;60;78;56;Periods of sun;SSW;15;73%;79%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;15;10;23;19;A bit of p.m. snow;SSE;29;77%;87%;2
Nashville, TN;60;55;80;40;Windy and warmer;W;17;63%;73%;6
New Orleans, LA;82;68;83;61;Cloudy and breezy;SSW;14;70%;61%;2
New York, NY;43;38;47;46;Periods of rain;SSE;7;75%;74%;1
Newark, NJ;44;36;46;45;Occasional rain;SSE;6;78%;75%;1
Norfolk, VA;62;43;74;63;Pleasant and warmer;S;7;67%;43%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;56;52;62;29;Windy;NNE;25;46%;6%;5
Olympia, WA;51;33;53;37;Mostly cloudy;WSW;4;63%;67%;1
Omaha, NE;38;30;37;17;A little rain, windy;NNW;19;70%;59%;1
Orlando, FL;88;68;87;68;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;60%;27%;9
Philadelphia, PA;46;39;52;51;Rain, mainly early;SSW;5;77%;75%;1
Phoenix, AZ;88;62;87;65;Sunny and warm;WNW;6;19%;0%;8
Pittsburgh, PA;44;39;65;44;Cloudy, rain ending;SSW;11;73%;88%;1
Portland, ME;38;34;40;37;A little p.m. rain;ESE;12;65%;87%;3
Portland, OR;52;34;54;43;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;62%;66%;2
Providence, RI;42;32;45;40;Rain and drizzle;SSE;7;68%;87%;3
Raleigh, NC;81;49;79;63;Partly sunny;S;7;63%;29%;5
Reno, NV;62;32;67;42;Mostly sunny;W;6;27%;0%;7
Richmond, VA;56;42;69;63;Decreasing clouds;S;5;70%;44%;3
Roswell, NM;88;55;81;39;Partial sunshine;ESE;13;16%;6%;8
Sacramento, CA;75;43;76;49;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;56%;0%;7
Salt Lake City, UT;64;29;54;41;Partly sunny;ESE;8;31%;1%;7
San Antonio, TX;83;69;80;53;Morning mist, cloudy;NNE;6;71%;69%;3
San Diego, CA;64;55;66;55;Clearing;WNW;7;65%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;63;49;63;50;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;70%;2%;7
Savannah, GA;83;61;81;64;Sun and some clouds;S;9;67%;21%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;53;39;53;41;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;56%;67%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;37;26;28;7;Snow, windy, colder;NW;20;77%;84%;1
Spokane, WA;47;29;50;33;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;49%;36%;3
Springfield, IL;44;39;58;27;Showers and t-storms;WNW;17;82%;83%;1
St. Louis, MO;43;41;65;28;Showers and t-storms;WNW;18;87%;70%;1
Tampa, FL;83;67;84;65;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;74%;15%;9
Toledo, OH;42;35;47;33;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;14;90%;88%;1
Tucson, AZ;87;54;84;55;Sunny and warm;SE;6;18%;0%;9
Tulsa, OK;52;50;65;27;Windy;N;17;61%;24%;6
Vero Beach, FL;83;66;83;64;Partly sunny;SE;12;63%;10%;9
Washington, DC;52;43;61;58;A couple of showers;S;8;71%;71%;2
Wichita, KS;56;45;53;21;Windy;NNE;25;52%;5%;5
Wilmington, DE;47;38;53;51;Rain, mainly early;SSW;7;77%;74%;2
