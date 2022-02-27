The Nation's Weather for Sunday, February 27, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY An Arctic cold front will push through the Northeast today ushering in colder air. This front will also produce snow squalls in the region, which may create whiteout conditions. Winds will gust to 30-40 mph with this front as well. Rain will move from Alabama to North Carolina. Wet snow will fall in the higher elevations from that storm where North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee meet. South and southeastern Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, are forecast to receive a few light morning showers as well. A storm traveling through the Northwest will continue to bring rain to most and snow to the mountains in the region. The central portion of the country will stay dry. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 89 at Fort Myers, FL National Low Saturday -33 at Antero Reservoir, CO _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather