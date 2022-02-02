The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, February 2, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As mild air begins to expand northward over the Appalachians

and Eastern coast, Arctic air will begin to push southward

over the Central states today. As the temperature contrast

builds, a series of storms will unleash a swath of heavy

snow from Colorado and northern New Mexico to Michigan

before expanding to upstate New York and northern New

England tonight. Just south of the snow area, a zone of

heavy ice will extend from western Texas to Ohio before

reaching parts of Pennsylvania, central New York and central

New England tonight. Major travel disruptions and power

outages are foreseen. Rain and thunderstorms will rumble

over the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys. Many areas

west of the Rockies will be dry, except for spotty snow in

Idaho and Utah and rain and snow showers in the Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 83 at Zapata, TX

National Low Tuesday -33 at Van Buren, ME

