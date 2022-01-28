The Nation's Weather for Friday, January 28, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Rain will fall over the Florida Peninsula and spread to the

north along the Carolina coast in response to a storm

forming offshore today. Meanwhile, Arctic air will press

southward over the Midwest and Northeast with spotty snow

and flurries. In most places, only a coating to an inch of

snow will fall, but roads can become slippery. The Arctic

air, southern Atlantic storm and a disturbance in the jet

stream over the Mississippi Valley will join forces to bring

a major nor'easter with a New England blizzard by Saturday.

The mid-Atlantic coast will be on the back edge of the storm

close to the zone of flurries and several inches of snow,

while 1-2 feet of snow is likely to pile up in eastern New

England by Saturday night. Elsewhere, aside from rain in

South Texas, much of the Plains and West will be dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 83 at Tamiami, FL

National Low Thursday -38 at Clayton Lake, ME

