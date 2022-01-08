The Nation's Weather for Saturday, January 8, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Tranquil conditions are in store for much of the eastern

third of the nation today. The Northeast will remain cold

due to fresh snow on the ground in many areas following

Thursday night and Friday's snowstorm. A southerly breeze

from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to rising temperatures and

a zone of showers and thunderstorms from Arkansas to Texas

and Louisiana. On the northern edge of this zone, ice can

make surfaces slippery from parts of Missouri to southern

Michigan. As the rain and melting snow combine, flooding

problems in urban areas and along small streams may arise

later this weekend over the Tennessee and Ohio valleys. Icy

conditions may then develop over part of the interior

Northeast. Meanwhile, snow will continue to dot the Rockies

as rain dwindles in the coastal Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 85 at Key West, FL

National Low Friday -38 at Wadena, MN

