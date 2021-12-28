The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, December 28, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Much of the Eastern Seaboard can expect dry weather today, but some snow showers will linger in northern New England with cold air. Warmth is forecast to hold on over the Southeastern states as a storm travels eastward over the Midwest. That storm will bring rain and thunderstorms from the middle Mississippi and Ohio valleys to the Gulf coast, while snow falls over the Upper Midwest. Chicago will straddle this rain and snow area with the snowless streak from last spring on the line. Much of the Plains will be dry with cold air across the north and lingering warmth in the south. Meanwhile, a series of storms from the Pacific will continue to affect the West. Pockets of rain will dampen the Pacific coast and the deserts, while areas of heavy snow are in store from the Sierra Nevada to the Rockies. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 88 at Kingsville, TX National Low Monday -34 at Gold Butte, MT _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather