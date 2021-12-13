The Nation's Weather for Monday, December 13, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY High pressure will be the main player in the East today, leading to clear skies everywhere east of the Rocky Mountains. The only exception being moisture from the Gulf of Mexico producing showers along the Gulf coast. Most of the Central and Eastern states will also have rather mild weather by mid-December standards. The West Coast will be a different story as a potent storm system sinks farther south into California, producing heavy rain and snow in parts of the West. Heavy rain along the California coast can cause flash flooding and even a risk for mudslides. Very heavy snow is expected in the Sierra with this storm. Snow will also fall in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and parts of Nevada. Winds in the West will be fairly strong as well with this storm. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 88 at Plant City, FL National Low Sunday -15 at Crested Butte, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather