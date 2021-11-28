The Nation's Weather for Sunday, November 28, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Brisk winds will continue to spread throughout the Northeast today. An area of low pressure will traverse across Lakes Erie and Ontario toward the East Coast, bringing periods of accumulating snow to the region. In much of the Southeast, dry conditions will persist. A shower or two is expected across eastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi and Alabama. Farther north, a separate feature will bring a few snow showers to North Dakota and far northwestern Minnesota. Across the Southwest, generally dry weather and abundant sunshine is expected. In the Northwest, a storm will spread farther inland and bring drenching downpours to the region. Strong winds will filter throughout the Rocky Mountains in western Montana. Damaging gusts upwards of 80 mph will be possible. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 86 at San Bernardino, CA National Low Saturday 2 at Wolcott, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather