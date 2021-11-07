The Nation's Weather for Sunday, November 7, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A coastal storm will begin to move away from the Carolina

coast today. However, strong winds will persist in the

area, mainly along the North and South Carolina coasts. A

band of heavy rain is likely over this area as well which

could produce flooding in a few prone spots. Another cold

front will be pushing through the Northwest, bringing heavy

rain to the coast and snow to the mountains. Some lighter

rain and higher-elevation snow can also be found stretching

from northern Nevada to western Wyoming in addition to along

the border of Idaho and Montana. Besides those two features,

a high pressure over the middle of the country should help

keep everything else dry. It will be a bit warm and breezy

in the central United States. Seasonable temperatures are

expected in the Northeast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 91 at Tucson, AZ

National Low Saturday 6 at Antero Reservoir, CO

