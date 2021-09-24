The Nation's Weather for Friday, September 24, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a potent cold front shifts eastward, drenching rain,

flash flooding and locally severe thunderstorms will affect

New England today. Much cooler and less humid air, typical

of late September, will sprawl across much of the rest of

the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. However, in South Florida, the

front will stall, and thunderstorms are forecast to persist.

As a reinforcing dose of cool air moves in from Canada,

gusty showers are expected for parts of the Upper Midwest.

As this air crosses the Great Lakes this weekend, a few

waterspouts may be generated. Much of the Plains and West

can expect dry weather to continue. A storm at the jet

stream level will likely contribute to spotty showers and

thunderstorms in the Southwest. Soaking rain will be limited

and lightning from mainly dry storms could spark wildfires.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 108 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 20 at Wolcott, CO

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather