The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Ida will lose wind intensity as it tracks over land and will

be a tropical storm centered over the border of Louisiana

and Mississippi today. Devastating flooding, damaging wind

gusts as well as tornadoes are all expected in these states,

creating a dangerous, life-threatening situation. Flooding

rain will spill into Arkansas and Alabama as well. A cold

front dipping down into the Northeast will bring a wave of

thunderstorms to New England. Severe storms that could cause

damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are expected in the

central Plains. Storms from Missouri to New York City will

likely cause localized flash flooding and perhaps damaging

wind gusts as well. The monsoon will stay active in the

Southwest, bringing flooding rain to Arizona and New Mexico.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 119 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 23 at Daniel, WY

