The Nation's Weather for Thursday, August 26, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Hot and humid air is forecast to persist over much of the

eastern two-thirds of the nation today. An exception will be

in part of the North Central states where slightly cooler

air will create a weather battle zone. Heavy, gusty and

locally severe storms with torrential rain, high winds and

hail will affect parts of the northern Plains and Upper

Midwest. A few strong storms are also expected to erupt over

the interior Northeast and along the Gulf Coast regions.

These storms can bring localized flash flooding and gusty

winds. Much of the West is anticipated to remain free of

rain with typical August heat in the Southwest and more

temperate air for the Northwest. In the tropics, a budding

system in the Caribbean bears watching for possible impact

and even landfall along the Gulf coast next week.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 116 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 24 at Bodie State Park, CA

