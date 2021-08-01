The Nation's Weather for Sunday, August 1, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Monsoonal thunderstorms will fire across portions of the

West again during the day today. Some of these thunderstorms

will be slow moving and can therefore produce heavy

downpours and flash flooding. A cold front will sweep

through western portions of the Northeast, bringing rain and

thunderstorms. A few of these storms can turn severe and

bring damaging winds and hail. Farther south, a separate

cold front will bring severe thunderstorms from southern

Maryland to South Carolina. The main threat with these

storms will be damaging winds; however, an isolated tornado

cannot be ruled out. General thunderstorm activity will also

extend across a majority of the South. The northern Plains

and California will be dry and sunny.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 109 at Ocotillo Wells, CA

National Low Saturday 38 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather