The Nation's Weather for Saturday, July 17, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As high humidity persists, a storm and frontal system will

move slowly from the Central states to the Northeast today.

Drenching showers and thunderstorms will extend from the

central Plains and lower Mississippi Valley to New England.

There is the risk of localized flash flooding due to the

saturated state of the ground and slow-moving nature of the

storms. A small amount of the storms can pulse during the

afternoon to lead to incidents of strong winds and small

hail. The Northeast will have the greatest concentration of

these storms. Heavy storms will also pester the Florida

Peninsula. Much of the area from the Northwest to the

northern Plains and Upper Midwest will be rain-free. Storms

over the interior Southwest are expected to be more sporadic

in nature, but can still trigger isolated flash flooding.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 119 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 28 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather