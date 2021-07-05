The Nation's Weather for Monday, July 5, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY It will remain rather unsettled along the Gulf coast today with numerous drenching thunderstorms from eastern Texas to the Florida Panhandle. Tropical moisture from Elsa will fuel heavy rainfall across southwestern Florida, with more direct impacts from Elsa's wind and rain arriving overnight. A cold front pushing across the western Great Lakes will bring thunderstorms to parts of northern Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa. In the West, thunderstorms are expected to develop over the mountains of the Four Corners states during the afternoon. Some of these storms will then move out into the northern High Plains late in the day. Hot and dry conditions will continue along the West coast with more triple-digit heat from Arizona to eastern Washington, which will keep the fire threat elevated. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 119 at Death Valley, CA National Low Sunday 38 at Leadville, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather