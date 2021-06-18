The Nation's Weather for Friday, June 18, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As a tropical system slowly brews and travels northward over

the Gulf of Mexico today, downpours will begin along the

central Gulf coast with building seas. This storm is

forecast to push inland over the Southeast states this

weekend with flooding rain, severe thunderstorms and gusty

winds. Severe storms will impact the Great Lakes and Ohio

Valley to end the week. As the North Central states cool

down, the Northeast is forecast to warm up and become more

humid. Much of the West will remain sunny and very hot. An

exception to the heat will be the immediate Pacific coast,

due to a sea breeze. Exceptions to the dryness will be very

spotty late-day thunderstorms in parts of Colorado New

Mexico and perhaps parts of Arizona and Utah.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 128 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 29 at Stanley, ID

