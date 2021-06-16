The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, June 16, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Most of the nation will be free of rain today. Exceptions will be a few spots along the mid-Atlantic coast where spotty showers and thunderstorms are in store. A more general zone of drenching showers and storms will stretch along much of the Gulf coast. The heaviest storms are likely over the Florida Peninsula. Farther west, a few storms will pop up over parts of Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona in the afternoon and evening. However, these will be far from drought-busting downpours. As cool air is forecast to hold on in the Northeast, heat will continue to sear much of the Southwest with some rebound in temperature for the northern Rockies. A warming trend is also in store for the coastal Northwest and the Midwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 124 at Death Valley, CA National Low Tuesday 32 at Walden, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather