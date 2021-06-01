The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, June 1, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Now that the setup that caused rain and record cold in the Northeast has dispersed, many areas in the Eastern states can expect dry, sunny and warmer conditions today. High pressure will build off the Atlantic coast. A few storms are forecast to dot the Florida Peninsula. As showers and heavy storms continue to riddle Texas and the southern Plains, the moisture is forecast to expand to the Mississippi Valley before reaching more of the Midwest and the Appalachians at midweek. Heat will reach its peak over the Northwest under intense sunshine before building eastward across the northern part of the Rockies and then on to the northern Plains at midweek. Dryness will prevail over much of the West, except for storms in Colorado and New Mexico. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 115 at Death Valley, CA National Low Monday 24 at West Yellowstone, MT _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather