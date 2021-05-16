The Nation's Weather for Sunday, May 16, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Thunderstorms will rumble across much of the Great Plains

today from South Texas to Kansas and Nebraska; rainfall may

be locally heavy in any thunderstorm. Some of the storms may

be severe across West Texas into western Oklahoma during the

afternoon and evening and could bring large hail along with

damaging wind gusts. It will be cool and showery across the

Northeast; there may be thunder in some of the heavier

downpours across northern New England. Sunshine and warmth

will prevail across the Pacific Northwest. Widely separated

thundershowers will develop in the mountains of Northern

California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming in the

afternoon. Areas of low clouds, fog and drizzle will start

the day along the Southern California coast; otherwise,

sunshine will prevail across most of the Southwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 103 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 23 at Bodie State Park, CA

