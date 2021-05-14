The Nation's Weather for Friday, May 14, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

An area of high pressure will settle over the upper Ohio

Valley today, leading to mostly dry weather across the East

with temperatures near seasonable. Stray showers may pop up

from the southern Appalachians to western New England, as

well as along the east coast of Florida. One batch of rain

will move through eastern Nebraska, Iowa, northeastern

Kansas and northern Missouri, while a separate area of

late-day thunderstorms will erupt across the central and

southern High Plains. Some of these thunderstorms could

become severe, with large hail and damaging winds being the

main threats. Intense heat is forecast to persist across the

Southwest, with above-normal warmth extending into the

Pacific Northwest. Most of the Western states will be dry

outside of stray thundershowers in the high terrain.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 111 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 18 at Dillon, CO

