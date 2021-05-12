The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, May 12, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Showers and thunderstorms are anticipated to continue drenching portions of the Gulf Coast today from Texas to the Carolinas and eastern Florida as cooler air clashes with humid Gulf air. These thunderstorms will not be as severe as recent activity, but flash flooding may still be an issue. Showers are also expected to dampen the eastern Rockies and western Plains as conditions turn warmer after a wintry storm moves away. Spotty showers are forecast for New England as well, accompanied by a chilly breeze. Elsewhere across the nation, it will be largely dry as the West heats up and drought conditions worsen. Cooler weather will infiltrate the Plains and East, except for some milder air around the Great Lakes. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 101 at Death Valley, CA National Low Tuesday 16 at Dakota Hill, CO _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather