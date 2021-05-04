The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, May 4, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A trio of storms will affect the eastern half of the nation today. Two storms are forecast to pivot across the Northeast and weaken. However, these storms will still have enough moisture to produce areas of rain and drizzle from the Great Lakes to New England. Warmth will briefly surge along the mid-Atlantic and southern Atlantic coasts. As a stronger storm pushes across the middle of the nation, the risk of severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes, will exist from the Ohio and Mississippi valleys to the central and southern Appalachians. Some rain will fall from eastern Kansas to northern Illinois. Much of the northern Plains, Southwest and Northwest can expect a dry day. A weak storm is forecast to push southeastward over the northern Rockies with showers in parts of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 109 at Zapata, TX National Low Monday 18 at Utica, MT _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather