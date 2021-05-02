The Nation's Weather for Sunday, May 2, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Rounds of rain and thunderstorms will continue to target the lower Mississippi Valley today as warm, moist air flows into the region from the Gulf of Mexico. A few of these thunderstorms can become strong and bring damaging wind gusts and hail to portions of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi. Farther north, showery weather will build across much of the northern tier of the country as several waves of moisture push into the area. Showers and perhaps some steadier rain later in the day will stretch from the northern Rockies to the Northeast by the end of the day. A few higher-elevation areas of the Rockies can encounter some accumulating snow closer to sundown. Gusty winds will increase fire danger for portions of Arizona and New Mexico. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 107 at Death Valley, CA National Low Saturday 20 at Angel Fire, NM _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather