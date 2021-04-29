The Nation's Weather for Thursday, April 29, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

June-like warmth is forecast to hold on over the Southeast

states with plenty of sunshine for most areas today. An

exception will be clouds and showers in southeastern

Florida. A swath of showers and thunderstorms will continue

on the rim of the warmth from Texas to Pennsylvania,

Maryland, New York state and New Jersey today. Within this

zone, especially west of the Appalachians, severe storms are

likely with the risk of flash flooding and damaging winds.

Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out from the southern

Plains to the Ohio Valley. Cooler air is forecast to press

across the Central states and the northern tier of the

Northeast. Meanwhile, dry conditions and heat will build in

most of the West under sunshine. Some cooler air will move

in as the weekend progresses.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 106 at Cotulla, TX

National Low Wednesday 10 at Bodie State Park, CA

