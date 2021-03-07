The Nation's Weather for Sunday, March 7, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Much of the nation is forecast to be dry today, except the Pacific Northwest, where a storm will bring rain and showers to the coast and snow in the higher elevations. Elsewhere across the Northwest, generally dry conditions with a mix of clouds and sun are expected. There are also a couple of showers expected just off the coast of South Florida and conditions will be particularly windy, which can lead to increased rip current danger. The Northeast can anticipate cold air to remain in place, while the Great Plains will continue to be mild and breezy, even warm in southern areas. Sunshine is in store over many states, especially in the Southeast, Ohio Valley and coastal Northeast. The Southwest will be dry and pleasant in some areas. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 88 at Thermal, CA National Low Saturday -6 at Daniel, WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather