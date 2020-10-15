The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, October 15, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Warm air will surge northward on southerly breezes over the

Appalachians and Atlantic coast today. A pocket of showers

and thunderstorms is forecast to pester Florida and coastal

areas of Georgia and South Carolina. The main swath of

showers and spotty thunderstorms will extend along a push of

chillier air from the Great Lakes to the central part of the

Mississippi Valley. This push of cool air is forecast to

energize a storm in the Northeast on Friday that can lead to

high-elevation snow on Saturday in New England. Less wind is

expected over the Rockies and High Plains, but an area of

showers will affect Montana, Wyoming and the western part of

the Dakotas. Hot and dry conditions will prevail in the

Southwest with an elevated wildfire risk while the Northwest

can expect a brief break from showers and chilly air.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 107 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Wednesday 17 at Climax, CO

