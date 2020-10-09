The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, October 9, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Hurricane Delta will make landfall along the coast of

Louisiana late today. Flooding rain, damaging winds, a

devastating storm surge and isolated tornadoes will

accompany the hurricane along the central Gulf Coast.

Farther east, a cold front will cause showers and

thunderstorms over southern Georgia and northern Florida.

Elsewhere, a few morning showers are forecast to dampen the

Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Meanwhile, rain will encroach

on northwestern Washington state during the afternoon hours.

Warmth will continue to build from the Western states to the

Plains. In the deserts, some of the hottest locations will

have temperatures approach the century mark. Cool air will

be experienced in New England, with temperatures in northern

Maine not getting out of the 40s.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 104 at Ocotillo Wells, CA

National Low Thursday 14 at Walden, CO

_____

