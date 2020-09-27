The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, September 27, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A cold front will move across the Upper Midwest and central

Plains today, causing widespread showers as well as breezy

conditions. Some of the showers can produce brief and

locally heavy downpours. Some moisture will surge into the

Southeast from the Gulf of Mexico, causing a couple of

showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form across the

majority of Florida during the afternoon. A few showers will

occur across southern Montana, eastern Wyoming and eastern

Colorado. It will be dry and unseasonably warm across the

Ohio Valley and Northeast. The Desert Southwest will remain

dry with a good deal of sunshine. Fires will cause hazy

conditions across parts of California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 106 at Picacho, AZ

National Low Saturday 29 at Wilbur, WA

