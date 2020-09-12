The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Saturday, September 12, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Lingering warmth and tropical moisture will lead to showers
and thunderstorms over much of the Southeast states today.
Some of the rain can be heavy at an isolated level. An area
of disturbed weather may brew as a tropical system over the
eastern Gulf of Mexico. As dry and cool conditions hold over
the Northeast, a swath of rain and heavier thunderstorms is
forecast to advance eastward across the North Central states
and the middle part of the Mississippi Valley. Most areas
from the High Plains to the Pacific coast will be dry. Fire
conditions with vast areas of smoke will persist west of the
Rockies. Outside of immediate wildfire locations, the smoke
can be thick enough to impact visibility and respiratory
health. Some cooler air will filter in from the Pacific
along the immediate West Coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 100 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Friday 15 at Daniel, WY
_____
