The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As rain from Marco continues to drench the central Gulf

Coast states today, Laura will be gaining strength over the

warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is expected to make

landfall as a hurricane along the Louisiana or southeastern

Texas coast at midweek. Meanwhile, a robust cold front will

spark severe thunderstorms across the Northeast and Ohio

Valley with damaging winds and downpours being the main

threats. In the wake of these storms, cooler, less humid air

will arrive by midweek. Heat will build across the northern

Plains and expand toward the upper Mississippi Valley, with

a few storms erupting along the northern rim of heat.

Intense heat and dry lightning dangers will persist across

the wildfire-ravaged West.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 120 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 32 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

