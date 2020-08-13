The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, August 13, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the area from Louisiana, Arkansas and Missouri to

Maryland, Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida will

be unsettled today with a mosaic of showers and heavier

thunderstorms. Some of the downpours can be intense and

persistent enough to lead to flash flooding. A few storms

are forecast to extend to the coastal mid-Atlantic and

perhaps even part of the southern New England coast. Dry

weather is in store from the rest of New England to the

Great Lakes region. Severe storms will affect portions of

the northern and central Plains with high winds, hail and

flash flooding. Much of the southern Plains and the West

will be dry and sunny. As heat builds over the Southwest, a

few storms can rumble in parts of Arizona and New Mexico.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 118 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 30 at Bodie State Park, CA

