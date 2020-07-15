The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Thunderstorms will drench areas from the central Gulf Coast

to the Florida Peninsula today. Additional showers and

thunderstorms are also in store for New England. Much of the

area from the central Appalachians and eastern Great Lakes

to Texas will be dry. Heat will continue to sear much of the

southern Plains and build over the Ohio Valley. As a push of

cooler and less humid air approaches, thunderstorms will

occur from parts of the central Plains to the central Great

Lakes. Storms over the middle part of the Mississippi Valley

can be severe with high winds, large hail and flash

flooding. Spotty storms are expected to erupt over the

central and southern Rockies. A few of these storms can

bring heavy rainfall. Much of the rest of the West is

forecast to be dry and sunny.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 117 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 26 at Stanley, ID

